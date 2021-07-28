Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall guide (July 28th to August 3rd): The Disgraced

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer enters its thirteenth week. With the Solstice of Heroes running for its last week in 2021, Guardians will look to get as much gear as possible to get into the grind this week.

The nightfall strike on this week's rotation is called "The Disgraced," along with three nightfall weapons in the loot pool for the first time. Additionally, Guardians will get access to double reward drops.

This means double the amount of ascendant shards and double the number of weapons after the activity.

Destiny 2 Grandmaster guide for this week on "The Disgraced"

1) Enemies and modifiers

Guardians will likely face enemy factions of both the Fallen and the Hive. So the elemental shields in question on this strike will be solar shields on wizards and the main boss alongside arc shields on Fallen captains.

The champion enemies that Guardians have to defeat throughout this Destiny 2 strike run would be the Unstoppable Ogre champions and Barrier Servitor champions.

Last but not least, the main boss is a Hive queen named Navota, who has several stages to her boss fight. She shields herself with a solar elemental shield that Guardians have to destroy.

The Disgraced strike boss, Navota, in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The modifiers for this strike are Fire Pit, which creates a fire pool on acolyte kill; Mob, which adds more champion enemies to the activity; Novota's Abandon for an increased arc and environmental damage on the guardians; and the usual Match Game for matching elemental weapon with the enemy shields.

2) Class and loadouts

The Disgraced strike in Destiny 2 puts forward a lot of additional enemies and champions. With the modifiers Fire Pit and Navota's Abandon, it is hard for any Guardians to stay alive, even more so looking at how the encounters take place inside closed scaled rooms.

The best approach for Guardians is to go with three Warlocks, with two stasis Shadebinder and one arc Attunement of control. Stasis Warlocks in this specific Destiny 2 strike can run BleakWatcher Aspect along with Iceflare Bolts.

The fragments for this subclass could be Whisper of Torment, Whisper of Durance, Whisper of Bonds, and Whisper of Chains.

The Warlock stasis subclass, Shadebinder (Image via Destiny 2)

Exotic armor for this Grandmaster Nightfall should be one Aeon Soul gauntlet for special or heavy ammo, one Eye of Another World headgear for increased regeneration of melee, grenade, ability cooldown, and a Geomag Stabilizer for an increased duration in Chaos Reach super.

In terms of weapons, Guardians can run with a solar scout rifle to counter the anti-barrier champions along with solar elemental shields. Anarchy and Witherhoard combinations between fireteam members will help clean out additional enemies, unstoppable champions, and arc shielded enemies.

The BleakWatcher Shadebinder subclass for Warlocks is still one of the most important and useful subclasses in Destiny 2 for the endgame activities. To keep lots of enemies within a small space in check, the BleakWatcher aspect does a lot of the work for Guardians while they can focus on defeating other enemies.

Pairing stasis with Chaos Reach will not only help in dealing massive damage to elite enemies and bosses but will also clear out small enemies that tend to turn the tides by killing one Guardian in the fireteam.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer