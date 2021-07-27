Everything you can do to prepare for Destiny 2 Season 15

With Destiny 2 Season 15 launching on August 24th, Guardians have a little less than a month to prepare for everything to give themselves a head start in the upcoming season.

The new season's arrival means new mechanics, sandbox changes, brand-new activities, and new seasonal challenges. Additionally, as it is the last season of the Beyond Light expansion, guardians will take advantage of every earning, from EXPs to gear, for the upcoming season.

Destiny 2 Season 15 preparation and tricks that guardians can look forward to

1) Season Pass

The Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Season Pass (Image via Destiny 2)

Leveling up the Season Pass in Destiny 2 is an essential step in getting seasonal gear. Guardians will look to finish the Season Pass and maximize it to 100 to redeem the gear and other materials.

Going further beyond the 100 mark will earn Guardians the Eververse Engram alongside additional triumph scores that will expire once the ongoing season ends.

2) Vendors and materials

The Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer vendor, Splicer Servitor (Image via Destiny 2)

Seasonal vendors play a significant role in earning seasonal gear for the guardians and guiding them towards seasonal questlines and activities. Additionally, each vendor will provide guardians with two major seasonal trophies: a seasonal artifact and a seasonal device to customize activities.

The Destiny 2 Splicer Gauntlet (Image via Destiny 2)

Although there hasn't been a concept for a seasonal device until Season of the Hunt, the Guardians have seen three major devices within the course of three seasons, namely: Cryptolith Lure, Hammer of Proving, and Splicer Gauntlet. The Guardian must complete all upgrades on the device for an ongoing season before a new one arrives.

Guardians must also stock up on ascended materials from tower vendor Banshee-44. Infusement materials such as upgrade modules, alongside armor enhancement materials such as enhancement cores, enhancement prisms, and ascended shards, can also be purchased from the blacksmith vendor.

The Destiny 2 Tangled Shore vendor, Spider (Image via Destiny 2)

Spider, the planetary vendor on Tangled Shore, also exchanges planetary materials, glimmers, and legendary shards for a price of additional glimmers or a sum of legendary shards.

3) EXPs and bounties

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen saw the introduction of the seasonal challenge with the omission of weekly bounties from the vendors of the Tower. Many Guardians have deemed this as a much better way to farm EXPs in the game.

Guardians must take advantage of this and complete as many seasonal challenges as possible before the ongoing season wraps up. Completing 75 challenges will reward them with a large sum of bright dust.

Bright dust can be hoarded to buy brand-new ornaments for a brand new season.

The Destiny 2 final seasonal challenge (Image via Bungie)

Weekly bounties, on the other hand, can be hoarded after completion until the start of the next season. Accepting these bounties will give Guardians a boosted start at the initial stage with a power bonus and an XP boost modification on the ghost.

The Destiny 2 Moon vendor, Eris Morn (Image via Bungie)

Planetary vendors that still provide weekly bounties are Eris Morn on the Moon, Shaw Han on the Cosmodrome, Variks on Europa, and Suraya Hawthorne on the Tower.

Planetary vendors that still provide weekly bounties are Eris Morn on the Moon, Shaw Han on the Cosmodrome, Variks on Europa, and Suraya Hawthorne on the Tower.

Iron Lord Saladin is a vendor for the Iron Banner event that comes three times each season. This event allows Guardians to complete four weekly bounties, which also rewards them with EXPs and pinnacle weapons.

They can acquire these weapons at the start of the upcoming season after each bounty has been accepted initially.

Edited by Ravi Iyer