Best ways to earn XPs in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer  

Destiny 2 holds activities that require each class to have separate recommended power levels. To obtain it, Guardians need to farm gear from various activities and end-game content.

Farming XPs, however, has been the sole purpose of the MMO genre. Adding looter shooters and PvP to the mix provides The Guardians with the ability to accomplish endless triumphs in Destiny 2.

To increase power bonus and season pass levels, it is essential to farm as many XPs as quickly as possible. With everything from killing a single enemy to finishing a long questline, Guardians will be rewarded with XPs regardless. However, some steps can help in leveling up the Season Pass and gaining power bonuses much easier and quicker.

Possible ways to earn a huge number of XPs in Destiny 2

1) Season Pass Boost

Season Pass in Destiny 2 comes with 100 total levels to gain each season. Some of these levels grant a lot of boosts to Guardians in gaining XPs from all activities. Certain levels provide the guardians with small XP boosts, which sum up to a total of 32% extra XPs with a maxed-out season pass.

Destiny 2 seasons of the splicer pass (Image via Destiny 2 the game)

These boosts include increased XP gains for the Guardians on their own and few XP gains from fireteams.

2) Seasonal Challenges

The very concept of Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 was introduced in the Season of the Chosen. New challenges of this type pop up each week where Guardians have to finish them to gain a huge amount of XPs. This ranges from 2x to 8x, adding to the season pass boost alongside the "well-rested" buff for the first five season levels at the start of the new week.

Destiny 2 seasonal challenges (Image via Destiny 2 the game)

The amount gained on the XPs scales with the difficulties and the length of each objective and challenge.

Additional rewards upon completing seasonal challenges are seasonal materials, legendary weapons, and bright dust.

3) Weekly Bounties and Daily Bounty turn-ins

Upon introducing the Seasonal challenges, Bungie decided to exclude weekly bounties from most of the vendors at the tower. However, these same vendors will provide a decent amount of XPs after turning in a total of eight daily bounties.

Some planetary vendors and Suraya Hawthorne, being the only exceptions, provide the Guardians with weekly bounties, which also reward a decent amount of XPs on completion.

Destiny 2 planetary vendor Eris Morn (Image via Bungie)

A few of the vendors that still provide weekly bounties are Eris Morn on the Moon, Variks on the Europa, Shaw Han on the Cosmodrome, and Suraya Hawthorne on The Tower.

4) Raids

Raids in Destiny 2 require a lot of communication. Since it is a 6-player end-game co-op activity, it is only fair for Bungie to provide huge chunks of experience at the end of each raid. There are nine total raids in Destiny 2, out of which only four are accessible right now, namely: The Last Wish, The Garden of Salvation, Deep Stone Crypt, and The Vault of Glass.

Destiny 2 raid The garden of salvation (Image via Bungie)

With challenges alongside legendary rewards and exotics, raids in Destiny 2 are still one of the many activities for guardians to farm heaps of XPs.

