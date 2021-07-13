Best loadouts for Vault of Glass Master difficulty in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is entering its tenth week, giving the Guardians more than enough time to grind for the best gear and maximum possible power level.

With the Grandmaster difficulty getting deployed this season in Week 7, Guardians were put into the pedal of endgame activity. Additionally, Bungie decided to add some more challenges to the mix, introducing the Master difficulty for the newly unvaulted raid, "Vault of Glass."

The Vault of Glass Master difficulty in Destiny 2 requires a Guardian to have a minimum power level of 1350. With a pinnacle cap of 1320, each Guardian needs at least a 25-30 power bonus from artifacts.

However, a power level of 1335 to 1340 is acceptable as well.

Loadouts for all classes for the Vault of Glass Master difficulty in Destiny 2

The loadouts mentioned for all classes can be used in every encounter, from opening the vault to defeating Atheon. The difference between a normal Vault of Glass raid and a Master one is the number of extra champion enemies.

Barrier champions and Match Games, where combatants are highly resistant against unmatched elements, and additional encounter challenges are also some modifiers that the Guardians have to tackle.

Loadout for Hunter

Each class in Destiny 2 will look to invest in crowd clearing and defeating elite enemies as quickly as possible. Hunter by no means falls short of any category whatsoever.

From clearing ads to stunning champions and defeating powerful enemies, they might have had their stasis power stripped off from PvP, but it's still strong against numerous enemies at once in PvE.

The Destiny 2 Hunter revenant (Image via Bungie)

Hunters can run an overload mod with the fate bringer hand-cannon in the kinetic slot. Short stasis grenade uptime in Destiny 2 can be an excellent build for crowd control, so the Truthteller grenade launcher in the energy slot with a blinding grenade perk alongside the demolitionist fits in perfectly.

Last but not least, Anarchy in the power slot along with Breach and Clear modification to deal primary damage to champions and bosses. Star Eater Scales can be the only exotic armor for the Hunter class, but it's not necessary, although it's always nice to have maximum uptime on supers.

Some necessary armor modifications can be grenade launcher ammo finder, ashes to assets, grenade launcher ammo reserves, and hand cannon dexterity.

Stasis subclass for Hunters will help keep the powerful enemies in check, alongside a grim harvest and touch of winter aspects. Fragments such as torment, durance, conduction, and hunger are also essential.

Loadout for Warlock

Warlocks in Destiny 2 are masters of sustaining DPS. Be it any exotic armor buffing skill damage or any skill with their suppressing ability to enemies, Warlocks have always been an essential part of fireteams in endgame activities.

Destiny 2 Warlock shade binder (Image via Bungie)

Warlocks can run with a witherhoard in the kinetic slot along with the breach and clear armor modification, along with an energy scout rifle for the barrier champions and the anti-barrier mod.

And lastly, a rocket launcher in the power slot with an auto-loading holster perk alongside cluster bomb is a must. The only necessary armor exotic worth mentioning here is Eye of Another World, which marks enemy targets and buffs ability regeneration.

Some significant armor modifications can be grenade launcher ammo finder, rocket launcher ammo finder, ashes to assets, fastball, grenade launcher ammo reserves, rocket launcher ammo reserves, and scout rifle dexterity.

The stasis subclass for Warlocks in Destiny 2 has always been a stronger portion of crowd control since Beyond Light came out. The Bleakwatcher aspect provides a stasis turret that continuously freezes and damages the target.

Some essential fragments are torment, durance, refraction, and chains.

Loadout for Titan

The only job for Titans in Destiny 2 endgame activities of high power levels is to keep the rest of the fire team alive. While many exotics favor Titans with a more crowd control approach, staying alive is the topmost priority when it comes to activities of high power levels.

Destiny 2 Titan void subclass (Image via Bungie)

Titans can run with a witherhoard in the kinetic slot paired with a breach and clear armor modifications. An Ikelos submachine gun in the energy slot along with global reach armor mod, fireteam medic, and burning cells can keep enemies suppressed.

Also, any void rocket launcher with an auto-loading perk and cluster bomb in the power slot to take care of the void-shielded minotaurs is a must-have. Titans can use the exotic armor, "One-eyed mask," to gain an over shield on taking damage which can come very handy for staying alive.

Some vital armor modifications can be a grenade launcher ammo finder, submachine gun dexterity, and fastball.

The Bottom-Tree void subclass for Titans in Destiny 2, also known as Code of the Commander, is necessary on end-game activities to block any incoming damage and boost the damage of the entire fireteam with its super.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

