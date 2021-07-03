Destiny 2 changes next week(July 6th): Seasonal Challenges, Solstice of Heroes, new Raid difficulty, and more

The upcoming week of Destiny 2 from July 6th onwards is going to be the busiest in Season 14. With the annual summer event Solstice of Heroes kicking off, Guardians all over the system will be busier than ever when it comes to grinding new gear with a brand new shotgun called Compass Rose, an exotic ghost shell, and an emblem in the works as well.

Aside from Solstice, players will have five additional Seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 next week that will contain objectives connected to the Solstice activities and other objectives connected with the Season of the Splicer.

Rejoice in a celebration of heroism and bravery.



Solstice of Heroes // July 6 - August 3



Solstice of Heroes // July 6 - August 3

Additionally, players will be getting a brand new Master difficulty on the raid Vault of Glass in Destiny 2.

Upcoming Seasonal Challenges on Week 9 (July 6 to 13)

Week 9 in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer will contain five brand new objectives for the guardians to complete.

Destiny 2 season of the splicer (image source via bungie)

Completing these challenges will earn the Guardian a number of seasonal exps, decrypted data, and a certain amount of bright dust.

Seasonal challenges next week will be listed as follows:

Challenge number 1:

Elemental Armaments: Defeat targets with different types of elemental weapons.

Bonus progress for defeating Guardians, and for defeating combatants in Override and Expunge.

Arc weapon: 0/200

Solar weapon: 0/200

Void or Stasis weapon: 0/200

Rewards: x4 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data

Challenge number 2:

Armory Wide Calibration: Calibrate Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapons. Bonus progress against the Champions.

Primary ammo weapon: 0/200

Special ammo weapon: 0/200

Heavy ammo weapon: 0/200

Rewards: x8 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust

Challenge number 3:

Path of the Scribe: Scan the Elikni Scribe recordings in the Eliksni Quarter to the Last city.

Object scanned: 0/9

Rewards: x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data

Challenge number 4:

Elemental Splicing: Complete strikes as per elemental subclass.

Arc: 0/2

Void: 0/2

Solar or Stasis: 0/2

Rewards: x4 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust

Challenge number 5:

Eliksni Ally III: Increase your Reputation with the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M.

Reputation: 0/30

Rewards: x2 Extra Large XP

Solstice of Heroes in Destiny 2

Like every other year, Bungie announced this year's solstice ahead of season 14 which will commence next week on July 6th.

Guardians in this event have to kill bosses on EAZ (European Aerial Zone) to earn and upgrade gears. Certain gears will apply a unique glow based on the color of the guardian subclass.

This year's Solstice of Heroes in Destiny 2 will run from July 6th to August 3rd, giving each guardian a chance to farm a fully upgraded set of armor.

This week at Bungie, we prepare for Solstice of Heroes 2021!



This week at Bungie, we prepare for Solstice of Heroes 2021!

Additionally, Guardians can also pick up a brand new legendary shotgun named Compass Rose.

The rewards pool also contains an emblem along with an exotic ghost shell.

Destiny 2 Solstice shotgun : Compass Rose (image source via bungie)

Much like previous years, this year's Solstice will likely have the same objectives where Guardians will have to kill enemies and other guardians under a certain time. At the end of the encounter, a number of chests will spawn based on the number of bosses killed in the encounter.

During the entire Solstice of Heroes event in Destiny 2, any enemies killed with elemental ability will drop elemental orbs along with certain buffs. This can be done in EAZ or in any other activity.

New Master Difficulty in the raid Vault of Glass

Vault of Glass in Destiny 2 is the most recent raid in Season 14 and is accessible to all players. With the additional triumph challenge getting added to the raid in week 8, Bungie decides it’s high time to up the stakes and add an additional difficulty for guardians to push through the vault of Glass.

BEGINNING TUESDAY, JULY 6, VAULT OF GLASS MASTER DIFFICULTY WILL BECOME AVAILABLE TO ALL PLAYERS.

Guardians will have to complete the Vault of Glass on Master Difficulty in order to acquire the "Fatebreaker" raid seal, as well as to get their hands on Timelost weapons.

The Vault of Glass will set enemies to a minimum of 1350 power levels, so Guardians will have to grind and increase their artifact level to even remotely come close.

