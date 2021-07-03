Where is Xur today? (July 2-6) Destiny 2's Agent of the Nine, and its exotic inventory 

Destiny 2 is having a busy week, with the Iron banner going on with not one but two weekly missions, and next week being the start of Solstice.

The Solstice of Heroes is an annual summer event of Destiny 2 which allows every guardian to earn unique gear through various activities. In order to compete, the Guardians will be eyeing to fill in any exotic gap they have in the armory.

Rejoice in a celebration of heroism and bravery.



Solstice of Heroes // July 6 - August 3



☀️ https://t.co/g0apIVDoHQ pic.twitter.com/gNp1gmlYpp — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 1, 2021

Xur comes in every weekend with an inventory of four exotics in Destiny 2: one random exotic weapon and three random exotic armors; one for each class.

Right now with the Beyond Light expansion, Xur has three locations where he could be setting up his shop: Hangar in the Tower, Winding cove of the EDZ and the Watcher's Grave on Nessus.

This week, head to the tower's Hangar area to find Xur. He is offering The Huckleberry as a weapon, Knucklehead Radar as one of the armor-exotics for Hunters, Antaeus Ward for Titans and Chromatic Fire for Warlocks.

Guardians can also start a questline in order to acquire an Exotic Cypher. This quest requires them to complete challenging activities such as Strike, Gambit and Crucible.

Destiny 2 Xur's Inventory(Image Source Destiny 2)

Xur: Agent of the Nine's Location for this week in Destiny 2

In order to find The Agent of the Nine, guardians have to spawn into the courtyard location of the Tower, and head towards the Hangar on the left.

Once inside the Hangar, Guardians have to turn left and keep running straight before going up the stairs on the left at the edge of the Hangar. Xur will be waiting there with the exotics.

Destiny 2 The Tower (Image Source Destiny 2)

Xur Exotic Items for this week in Destiny 2

This week, Guardians can pick up The Huckleberry, a very fun and hard-hitting kinetic sub-machine gun; Knucklehead Radar armor exotic for Hunters with 62 base stats; Antaeus Ward armor exotic for Titans with 65 base stats; Chromatic Fire for Warlocks with 62 base stats and random exotic gear from the exotic engram.

Guardians need a certain amount of Legendary shards in order to acquire the mentioned exotics in Destiny 2.

Exotic engram: 97 Legendary Shards

The Huckleberry: 29 Legendary Shards

Knucklehead Radar: 23 Legendary Shards

Antaeus Ward: 23 Legendary Shards

Chromatic Fire: 23 Legendary Shards

The Huckleberry

The Huckleberry is a 750 rpm kinetic sub-machine gun and is one of the most powerful smgs in the game, which is why Guardians hunt for the catalyst as soon as they can.

Farming for The Huckleberry's catalyst can be a bit annoying as it can only be obtained from Strikes, Crucible or Gambit matches.

Destiny 2 Exotic weapon: The Huckleberry(Image source via Bungie inc.)

The Huckleberry comes with a Rampage perk, which means dealing additional damage with each enemy kill. The perk can be stacked up to 3 times and the exotic perk of this weapon is called Ride the Bull which states:

Increased rate of fire and recoil while you're holding down the trigger. Kills with this weapon reload a portion of the magazine.

With this perk, the weapon grants a reload of the entire magazine rather than a portion of it. So it is safe to say that The Huckleberry is more suited for multikills in PvE rather than PvP.

Knucklehead Radar

Knucklehead Radar is an exotic helmet for the Hunter class in Destiny 2. The intrinsic perk of this exotic helmet is called Upgraded Sensor pack, which grants Hunters the ability to see the radar on the minimap while aiming down sights.

Destiny 2 Exotic Armor: Knucklehead Radar(Image source bungie inc)

The knucklehead radar's exotic perk is applicable to every type of weapon.

Antaeus Ward

Antaeus ward is an exotic leg armor for the Titan class in Destiny 2. The intrinsic perk of this exotic leg piece is called Reflective Slides and it provides an improved slide for the Titans.

Destiny 2 Exotic Armor: Antaeus Ward(Image source Bungie inc.)

This perk additionally grants the ability to deflect any projectile if the wearer slides after sprinting.

Chromatic Fire

Chromatic Fire is an exotic chest armor for the Warlock class in Destiny 2 and its intrinsic perk is called Crystalline Transistor.

This perk imbues users with the ability to create elemental explosions after a precision kinetic kill, albeit with the light sublass equipped.

Destiny 2 exotic armor: Chromatic Fire(Image source via Bungie Inc.)

The intrinsic perk of Chromatic Fire states:

Kinetic precision final blows create elemental explosions while using a Light subclass

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul