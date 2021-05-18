Destiny 2 weekly reset time (May 18th): When does it happen, regional timings, and more

It's been a week since Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer went live, and Guardians will experience the first weekly reset for this season today. According to the Bungie help page, these weekly resets occur every Tuesday at 1700 UTC.

With the Destiny 2 weekly reset, guardians can start grinding towards those weekly bounties again. Not only that, every activity that hands out powerful rewards is also reset, giving guardians a chance to earn newer and better items in-game.

When does the Destiny 2 weekly reset happen?

The Destiny 2 weekly reset, when converted into different time zones, are as follows:

NA-West: 10 AM

NA-East: 1 PM

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 PM

BST: 6 PM

The Destiny 2 weekly reset time is essential for anyone who wishes to grind effectively and quickly in the game. Being a looter shooter, grinding can be tiresome at times.

However, guardians can plan out their weekly activities beforehand to make the most out of the challenges before the weekly reset occurs.

What activities reset with the Destiny 2 weekly reset?

Every week, the Nightfall Ordeal strike changes after the Destiny 2 weekly reset (Image via Bungie)

Every week, there's a new map in the Nightfall - The Ordeal strikes. These strikes are challenging score-based PvE activities that grant powerful rewards to players with each increasing difficulty.

Until May 18th, the Ordeal featured The Glassway. Once the Destiny 2 weekly reset occurs, there's a high chance that guardians will have to complete the Insight Terminus to get their hands on the Nightfall weapons for this season.

Guardians also need to remember that the higher the difficulty, the greater the rewards.

They must also look to complete any pending raids before the Destiny 2 weekly reset because raid checkpoints get reset as well. If players cannot complete the raid, they'll have to start all over again once the new week begins. The weekly Crucible challenge is also reset.

All bounty challenges from various vendors spread around the map are also reset, and guardians can begin their grind once again.