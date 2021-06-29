Top 5 soundtracks in Destiny 2

While Destiny 2 brings a unique taste to the online FPS genre with its stunning gameplay and mesmerizing story-telling, what really sets it apart is the plethora of original soundtracks (OST) introduced with the game.

From epic boss battles to simply roaming around in a certain part of the galaxy, Destiny 2 offers a variety of soundtracks. Among them, some are so good; they leave a mark in the player’s heart.

For online multiplayer games such as Destiny 2, OSTs play a huge part in the game's progression. A well-timed soundtrack can literally change the mood of the situation or simply season the player for the coming battle.

The five OSTs that have left memorable moments in the player’s heart are listed below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Destiny 2 OSTs

5) Journey ( featuring Kronos Quartet)

Destiny first came out in 2017 as a pay-to-play game, but quickly after, its popularity declined abysmally. To revive the game, Bungie Inc. released the game under the new title Destiny 2: New Light on October 1st, 2019. This time, the game became free-to-play.

In the process of changing some of the aspects of the game, the developers changed the introductory mission of the game. In the old patch, the first mission played out as the player had to get themself out of a sticky situation and run away.

While the ending of the mission came closer and the player was running away from danger, the OST, Journey, played in the background. While there is no confirmation, the veteran Destiny 2 players often refer to it as the OG main theme. The OST is also seen playing while the player roams in the ground inside “The Tower.”

4) Deep Stone Lullaby

A core part of Destiny 2’s game mechanics is the raid system. While there exist several raids in the game, all with different specifics, all of them have the same system that allows players to progress through fulfilling certain criteria, eventually landing them in front of the final boss.

One such raid in the game is Deep Stone Crypt. In this raid, the Destiny 2 players have to maneuver through difficult terrains and enemies to face the final boss, Taniks.

While Destiny 2 players defeat "Atraks 1: Fallen Exo" and ascend into space to face Taniks, Deep Stone Lullaby gets the players ready for the upcoming battle. This is one of the best soundtracks in the game as it literally hypes up players for the upcoming fight with such soothing tunes, as it ultimately is a lullaby.

3) The Sanctified Mind

This soundtrack plays out in the final part of the Garden of Salvation raid. While the Destiny 2 players fight the final boss, The Sanctified, this soundtrack changes its phase depending on the situation of the fight. While the fight itself packs a punch, the soundtrack, with its heavy base, adds to the punch.

2) Gahlran The Sorrow-Bearer

The Crown of Sorrow raid in Destiny 2 brings a lot more than a challenge. While each and every stage in the raid is filled with horrific enemies and environmental challenges, the final boss, Gahlran, who is preceded by its title, The Sorrow-Bearer, brings a new level of horror.

During the boss fight, this ominous music fills the hearts of the Destiny 2 players as they give their all in the boss fight. While the music itself is ominous in nature, it also fits perfectly for such a grand boss fight.

1) Atheon

Vault of Glass is the first-ever raid introduced in the first Destiny title. Because of that, this raid has a past that no other raid in Destiny 2 can achieve. Due to it having such a connection to the previous game, Bungie chose to introduce an improvised Vault of Glass in Destiny 2.

Atheon, Time’s Conflux, the final boss of Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2, is a single-phase boss fight segregated in different portions by the boss’s teleportation ability. While this boss fight is one of the most iconic boss fights existing in Destiny 2, the Atheon theme background score is what makes it even better for players to better enjoy the ending of this raid.

