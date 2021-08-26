Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will now grant more freedom for players looking to solo

Bungie recently introduced the BattEye Anti-Cheat in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost. With more than 100,000 concurrent players in-game, the community finally got to see the dawn of the first-ever proper Anti-Cheat alongside hackers getting banned from all kinds of playlist activities.

A few hours ago, Bungie announced the major changes they'll be bringing in context to the giant steps they're taking in the PvP department from now on. Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will see Trials of Osiris return on September 10th, 2021.

Trials of Osiris Rework | #Destiny2



~ Kicks off on September 10

~ Duos and Singles modes

~ Ability to keep playing your card past three losses

~ Tokens removed. Gear from Trials engrams

Trials of Osiris will now require purchase of the yearly expansion to play.

Players can matchmake with Guardians from all over the system based on their respective skills, preference for fireteams, and more rewards.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris revamps from September 10th

The main goal of Bungie for the future of Trials of Osiris is to get more people playing the mode every Friday. This includes the Guardians enjoying end-game PvP activities rather than just doing Flawless or Bust and resetting cards after a loss.

Trials of Osiris is taking a short hiatus in the first few days of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost. However, this is a pattern Bungie will most likely follow in the future. There won't be any Trials in Week 1 of the season or before the first world raid. Along with these changes, Guardians will also not be seeing any rotation during Iron Banner week.

1) Matchmaking

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris selection screen (Image via Bungie)

Bungie believes that card-based matching can add some significant drama at the right time, but it is important for everyone playing the Trials to have the same goal or at least the same playable characteristics.

It has been observed that new players get matched with other players with a "Flawless" seal, which creates many problems.

Trials of Osiris now allows queuing and matchmaking without a full fireteam.

Starting September 10th, all Guardians of Destiny 2 will get access to matchmaking with other players having similar card performances for the week. Longer matchmaking times will widen the check for "similarity" in skills until it finds enough players to start the match.

Aside from the three-stack fireteams, the option to match SOLO or DUO will be added next starting September 10th.

2) Reputation, Rewards, and Engrams

Trials of Osiris vendor, Saint-14 (Image via Bungie)

The main reward for the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris has always been up to the point of three wins for Guardians who are casual PvP players. However, Bungie is looking to rework the game mode so that everyone can keep playing for more rewards past the three-win mark.

The entire concept of Trial Tokens has been retired. Reputation for Trials can be gained based on the number of rounds won on a Guardian ticket. Each of these tickets can track up to 20 wins alongside Trials Engram from Saint-14, ranking each reputation.

Much like other ritual reputations in Destiny 2, every three ranks will grant the Guardians with other rewards. Trial ranks, however, will have unique Trial weapons, one in Rank 10 and the other in Rank 16 each in the first three resets of Season 15.

3) Accessibility and Passages

Passage ticket for Trials of Osiris (Image via Bungie)

Each Passage ticket will no longer count losses. It will be either Flawless or nothing. This will allow players to keep playing Trials and keep them hungry for more wins and rewards. The process of resetting a Passage will still be there. However, it will not be mandatory like before as there will be no counts to a Trails loss.

The same Passage will work on all three characters across a single account. Additionally, starting September 10th, the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will only be accessible to those players who have the Beyond Light expansion purchased. This will change to the Witch Queen accordingly from next year.

