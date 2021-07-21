Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 needs more fun and balance

The crucible in Destiny 2 is not everyone's cup of tea. Players often join the game for a more casual PvE gameplay to get them through their days until a crucial piece of gear in the game forces them to play PvP or the Trials.

There are more casual ways to go about it in the Destiny 2 PvP, with no power capping between players in the control mode. But most people tend to get heated during a certain period of the week when Bungie brings in the competitive 3v3, Trials of Osiris.

With so many weapons to choose from in Destiny 2 and thousands of possible ways to use a specific subclass, Trials of Osiris doesn't sit in the right balance when the term "competitive PvP" comes to mind.

Listed below are some things Bungie can work on for Destiny 2: Trails of Osiris

1) Equipment lock

Endgame PvE activities like nightfall strikes tend to have the equipment-lock system on the guardians from a certain power level onwards. This allows the guardians to perfect everything and plan their loadouts and weapons according to the upcoming layout.

Destiny 2 subclasses (Image via Bungie)

With Trials of Osiris being one of the hardcore endgame PvP activities that drop high-level gears, Bungie should allow all six players to carefully plan out their attacks against others with the limited equipment provided in the game.

Locking the equipment will deny anyone access to switching to a different loadout in the middle of a match.

2) Use of supers

Using the power of light and darkness is the most overpowered thing a guardian can do inside a crucible. With all the supers in the game one-shotting other players inside the PvP, it can be game-changing if it gets used more than once inside a crucible match.

Destiny 2 Stasis Supers (Image via Bungie)

It'll be quite a fresh change for the guardians to have at least 90% of the fight with weapons following the number of supers inside one trial match being limited to only one. This way, guardians can spend more time thinking about the best weapons for the loadouts and the best exotics for the super.

3) A separate passage

Trial passages come under many conditions, with one forgiving a loss and the other granting a bonus win with three wins. These passages need to be reset after three losses.

Every week, Trials also brings in different gears that drop each on three, five, and seven wins and a special adept weapon with the seventh flawless win.

The Destiny 2 Astral Horizon (Image via Bungie)

Many guardians play the Trials to get their hands on the legendary gear, with all conditions of the passages. Bungie can add a separate card system that doesn't count the losses, which can be used only once and will grant the guardians a gear for the first five wins.

This will further grant all kinds of players a chance to get their hands on powerful trial gear for each specific week.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer

