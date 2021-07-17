Trials of Osiris rewards for this week in Destiny 2 (July 16th to 20th)

The Trial of Osiris is back in Destiny 2 in the tenth week of Season 14. With the Solstice running in its second week, the Guardians will be keeping an eye on additional gear dropping from the PvP competitive mode.

Like every week, another rotation of loot pools is fixed for the Guardians by Bungie in the Trials. With a vaulted Titans map called "Pacifica," Guardians will have a chance to bring in their firepower to fight in both close and long ranges.

As usual, Guardians will get specific types of trials-exclusive gear on the 3rd, 5th, and 7th wins, along with an adept gear on winning seven straight games.

Trial gears for this week in Destiny 2 (July 16th to 20th)

1) Three wins drop

The Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris hand cannon, Igneous Hammer (Image via Bungie)

Guardians can get their hands on the energy solar 120 RPM hand cannon called the Igneous Hammer.

Being a 120 RPM means a high range and high impact on both PvE and PvP. While this exotic doesn't see much use in PvE, certain perks make it one of the most potent hand cannons inside the crucible.

The best perks for the Igneous Hammer is a Fluted Barrel for increased stability and handling, along with the ricochet magazine for an increased range. Additionally, the rapid hit perk increases stability with each precision hit along with Rampage to stack additional damage three times with each kill.

2) Five wins drop

The Destiny 2 Trials leg armor, Pyrrhic Ascent Strides (Image via Destiny 2)

Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans can get their hands on the exclusive Trials leg armor for their respective classes. Hunters can get Pyrrhic Ascent Strides, Warlocks can get Pyrrhic Ascent Greaves, and Titans can get Pyrrhic Ascent Boots.

Any modification limited to leg armor in Destiny 2 can be applied in this set of Trials armor.

3) Seven wins drop

The Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris weapon, Sola's Scar (Image via Bungie)

Guardians can get their hands on the Trials-exclusive Solar Power Sword called Sola's Scar after their seventh win in this week's Trials. The best perks for this sword are Honed Edge for a slight increase in damage and Burst Guard for a tremendous rise in magazine size.

Additional relentless strikes for extra sword ammo with three hits and Chain Reaction for an explosion within an AOE are essential perks for this sword as well. Sola's Scar, paired with the perk "Chain Reaction," is one of the powerhouses in inventory when it comes to clearing additional enemies quickly.

Also, Guardians reaching seven back-to-back flawless victories in Trials this week will get an adept version of the arc fusion rifle known as "Exile's Curse."

