Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall Guide (July 13th-20th): The Inverted Spire  

Destiny 2's Grandmaster Nightfall is a 3 player co-op PvE activity that falls into the strike category. Due to the massive recommended power level each week, Guardians need to have at least a minimum of 1335 power levels to access the activity. Each member will have their equipment locked at the start of the strike.

What really makes Grandmaster nightfall the most difficult activity in Destiny 2 is the "extinguish" modifier. This will send all three guardians into orbit after everyone on the fire team dies in any one of the encounters. There can be zero do-overs as the entire strike has to be restarted from the very beginning.

With more than ten modifiers for each nightfall in the Grandmaster difficulty, a fireteam of three will require the most accurate pieces of loadout to synergize with each other, alongside call-outs and modifications to quickly shut down the champion enemies.

Listed below are loadouts and weapons for this week's Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2

1) Mobs and additional enemies

The inverted spire has been on the Destiny 2 strike roster since the beta. It takes place on the mysterious planet of Nessus, where the two enemy factions Cabal and The vex engage in a battle for the domain.

Destiny 2 champion vex (image source Bungie)

The enemies that the Guardians are likely to face are both vex and cabal, with the champion types being Barrier and Unstoppable champions. Since the Guardians have to push through two factions at all times, they will face all three elemental shields except stasis. Unmatched elements will do little to no damage to those shields.

2) Loadouts and Subclasses

With a very detailed introduction to the power of darkness in the story of Beyond Light, Guardians get access to a brand new subclass called "stasis." Stasis, paired with multiple aspects and fragments, can be quite effective when it comes to clearing additional smaller enemies quickly.

Guardians can choose to use Anarchy along with Breach and Clear modification and an unstoppable grenade launcher modification. Scout Rifles are ideal for grandmasters, as the fireteams will look to damage smaller enemies and break shields from a distance.

This weapon type can be paired with an anti-barrier modification alongside another unstoppable grenade launcher in the kinetic or in the energy slot.

Destiny 2 stasis subclass (Image source Bungie)

Warlocks can run the bleakwatcher aspect to summon their stasis turret and keep the enemies in check. Middle Tree Solar Warlock with a phoenix protocol isn't such a bad idea either, alongside a stasis hunter with star eater scales exotic and very low super uptime.

Running with a double dynamo mod will help a lot in getting the super ability as quickly as possible. Hunters can go for the Touch of winter and Grim Harvest aspects along with the Duskfield grenades. For Titans, the middle tree void subclass along with the exotic Ursa Furiosa is an essential part of the fireteam.

The Inverted Spire in Destiny 2 has a lot of Barrier champions. To get through this quickly, all three members of the fireteam can run an anti-barrier modification with just one guardian running an unstoppable.

The nightfall weapon for this week is the kinetic scout rifle, Hung Jury SR 4. Guardians completing the nightfall strike will be rewarded with an adept version of this weapon.

