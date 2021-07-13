Vanguard Strike reputation changes from Destiny 2 Season 15

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen saw a drastic change in the reward system of the vendors located in the Tower. Since each activity provides a specific XP to increase the reputation rank, The Drifter for Gambit and Shaxx for Crucible saw a significant change in the rewarding system with each reputation rank-up.

Each activity provides tokens and bounties that players can turn in to gain reputation points. The new system rewards one Prime engram in the first rank up, two Upgrade Modules on rank 4, two Enhancement Cores on rank 7, an exclusive activity shader on rank 10, two enhancement prism on rank 13, an exclusive activity emblem and an Ascendant shard on rank 16.

For Drifter, turning in Gambit bounties will earn the Guardian's reputation as EXPs. To achieve the same on Shaxx, completing crucible matches will drop crucible tokens. Turning in those tokens will earn Reputation EXPs and rewards.

Leveling up each reputation rank will additionally reward the guardians with prime engram.

Changes to the Vanguard Strike reputation system in Destiny 2 and usage of strike tokens

A couple of weeks ago, Bungie released news on their official website, much like every week, about the change they'll be bringing to the strike reputation system from Season 15 onwards in Destiny 2. They'll be implementing the same reputation system as the gambit and the crucible vendors in the Tower.

Vanguard Strike is a three-player co-op PvE activity that rewards the pinnacle gear on completing three strikes on the playlist. Completing each strike rewards the guardians with vanguard tokens, random gear, and a powerful capped weapon or armor.

Destiny 2 Vanguard Strike - The corrupted (Image via Bungie)

On the other hand, nightfall strikes tweaks up the difficulty by a notch or by, depending on the Guardian's power level. Guardians can choose the difficulty of nightfall strikes they want to get deployed in and farm the weapons of the selected week.

Each strike in Destiny 2, be it vanguard or nightfall, will drop vanguard tokens at the end of the encounter. Turning on these vanguard tokens will reward random gear. All vanguard tokens hoarded will vanish from the Guardian's inventory at the start of Season 15.

It is recommended that Guardians turn in all vanguard tokens for whatever loot they can get their hands on right now and start a new season from scratch.

