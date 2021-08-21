What does BattlEye Anti-Cheat mean for Destiny 2's future? 

Destiny 2's Anti-cheat system has always been up for discussion and controversy. While the entire system revolving around the term "PvP against cheaters" has been on the opposite side of criticism, BattlEye Anti-Cheat, although bringing an improvement, isn't a sure-shot to get hold of everyone.

A prominent Destiny 2 content creator, bakenGangstA, saw himself getting banned over accusations of cheating across multiple accounts. This led to Bungie taking the issue a bit more seriously and coming up with a partnership with the BattlEye Anti-Cheat.

The future of BattlEye Anti-Cheat in Destiny 2

It doesn't take a cheater very long to hop into the game after purchasing a hack and ruining everyone's experience. More so, when it is a free-to-play game to begin with. With the cross-play feature coming from Season 15 however, Bungie decided to take this issue seriously with the Anti-Cheat system in their PvP.

There are some core weapons in the game which require a Guardian to go through multiple PvP matches, both casual and competitive. To ensure a reliably cleaner experience, Bungie revealed that they will be partnering up with the BattlEye Anti-Cheat.

BattlEye is an Anti-Cheat system used for games like Rainbow Six Siege, H1Z1, Fortnite, PUBG, DayZ, Arma, ARK and many more. Many in the community from these games have come forward and shared their experiences with the system before.

The overall review of the BattEye system has been mostly positive. About 99% of players who cheat in a game get a guaranteed ban one way or the other. It will be far better than what Destiny 2 PvP has right now. However, the main debate seems to be on the topic regarding the time taken by the system to ban these hackers.

The BattlEye system isn't an exclusive Anti-Cheat like Vanguard. So creating a anti-cheat for that particular game proves to be quite cheap compared to making a separate cheat to counter exclusives like Vanguard.

The system will be added to Destiny 2 from Update 3.3.0. Bans on hacks will be manually assessed and applied during the first few weeks. A few days after a soft launch, the system will automatically apply locks.

