Destiny 2 reveals Season of the Lost and Mara Sov's return

With less than a week remaining for Destiny 2 Season 14, Bungie teased the title of the upcoming challenge for Guardians along with several hints on themes and characters. The official title for the previously leaked and last ever story for the Beyond Light expansion will be called, Season of the Lost.

However, this information was leaked by an advertisement on the site Razer. The name of the upcoming season was meant to be kept a secret until Bungie's live showcase on August 24. The leak disclosed the title of the season as well as the central character, Mara Sov, the queen of the Awoken.

The Queen returns in Season of the Lost.



Destiny 2's official Twitter account confirmed the title of the last season in the Beyond Light expansion approximately two hours ago. It also confirmed that Season 15 will commence immediately after the live showcase on August 24.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost and Mara Sov's involvement

Several leaks and rumors over the last few months have proven true after Bungie's confirmation on Twitter about the name of the season and Mara Sov's inclusion.

However, this raises a lot of questions when it comes to the story's progression, the locations and the characters. Much like Mithrax's role in Season of the Splicer, the Queen of the Reef will be the central character of the story in Season 15.

Razer's Cortex optimization tool advert (Image via Razer)

Earlier this year, in 2021, there was a massive notepad leak. That particular file had spoilers and details surrounding Destiny 2's content for the future and even the past. This had also confirmed the name of Season 15, months before Bungie ever thought of teasing it.

Season of the Lost ritual weapon, Rocket Launcher (Image via Bungie)

The leaks also showcased the ritual rocket launcher weapon with an explosive light perk, which was revealed just yesterday in TWAB (This Week At Bungie).

Mara Sov is one of the most important characters in Destiny 2's story. Out of the three main races, she is the immortal queen of one of them, who had died in an attack. She later returned due to her domain, Throne World, alongside a dragon, Riven, who granted wishes.

Mara and Uldren Sov (Image via Destiny 2)

Her brother, Uldren Sov, now known as Crow, might also tie in as an important character to the storyline. Being the last-ever recital of the Beyond Light expansion, Season of the Lost may have something big in store for the Destiny 2 community as it will run for a duration of six months.

