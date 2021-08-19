How to watch Destiny 2 live showcase for Witch Queen 

After four long years, Destiny 2 is going on an adventure, unlike any it has experienced before. The upcoming major expansion of Witch Queen will be revealed on August 24 during a special livestream held by Bungie.

The entire community is excited about even the smaller details surrounding the expansion, as many claim that Witch Queen will decide the future of Destiny 2 in terms of both content and story.

While the main showcase is still a few days away, every content creator and streamer is looking forward to the day Bungie releases Season 15 and announces major details regarding the expansion.

How and where to watch Bungie's live showcase for Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Guardians from all over the system will keep their eyes peeled for the reveal. However, alongside Witch Queen, everyone is also eager about the upcoming Season 15, its events and its activities.

Bungie usually holds a live showcase hours before the release of any major expansion. Last year, before the Season of Arrivals, the community got to see Destiny 2's future with the reveal of three expansions down the road. Guardians can expect to see something similar on August 24 as well.

The main idea is to release the season immediately after ending the livestream, which is just in time for the usual weekly reset in Destiny 2.

Guardians can head to the official Twitch channel of Bungie to witness the reveal of The Witch Queen and Season 15. The Pre-Show will begin at 8.00 am PDT and the actual showcase at 9.00 am PDT.

Aside from all this, Bungie also announced its plans for expanding Destiny's universe as a whole. The company might also showcase and reveal some projects involving any animated shorts or series in the upcoming livestream. This might further lead to Bungie's collaboration with various streaming services.

Bungie will simultaneously stream the showcase on Destiny 2's official YouTube channel on the same day at the same time.

