New Iron Banner weapons may become meta in Destiny 2 Season 15

Destiny 2 alongside its endgame PvP activity, The Iron Banner, has been eminent and amusing over the course of Lord Saladin's visit to the Tower.

From rewarding pinnacle gear and high-level armor, the PvP activity has also seen the introduction of some of the most powerful weapons in Destiny 2 today.

Few of these weapons were so powerful that they have seen incredible spikes in their usage in both PvP and PvE based on their respective perks and roles.

However, Bungie has announced a few of the Champion mods that will be coming in Season 15 along with the artifact. Alongside this, two new Iron Banner weapons will also be added to the drop pool for PvP activity.

New Iron Banner weapons and their roles in Destiny 2 Season 15

Few weapon types in Destiny 2 still struggle to see the light in the Guardian's inventory. Some of these include the Sidearms of both the legendary and the exotic rarity.

There has been enough activity in Destiny 2 Beyond Light to cement the role of any weapon alongside exotics, except for one or two.

Sidearms, however, have gone under the radar for far too long, which makes it safe to assume that Bungie may have some plans for the weapon type in the upcoming season.

With the Unstoppable modifications getting paired with Sidearms and Pulse Rifles, the company took this opportunity to add new gear to the Iron Banner reward pool that will have both of these weapon types.

Two New Weapons

Last week's TWAB (This Week At Bungie) saw the announcement of two brand new weapons from the Iron Banner in the upcoming Season 15. These include a Pulse Rifle alongside a Sidearm.

Guardians can stock up on Iron Banner tokens and turn them in for a chance to earn the newest Pulse Rifle called Forge's Pledge.

It is still unclear whether or not Bungie will add new perks to go with these weapons. However, over the course of Season 14, the Riiswalker shotgun has been immensely powerful inside PvP, with the exclusive perk of "Iron Reach."

Destiny 2 Riiswalker shotgun (Image via Bungie)

Aside from that, Guardians can also get their hands on a brand new Sidearm called Peacebond. Much like the Pulse Rifle, no new perks for Season 15 have been announced.

This gives the Guardians something to look forward to while making their builds, concerning the new seasonal artifact.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

