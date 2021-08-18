How to get the exotic ship from Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer

Destiny 2 is in the final week of Season of the Splicer. With this, the entire questline surrounding the Eliksni and the Last City has concluded. During last week's vex invasion, many lives were lost alongside the sacrifices of Eliksni and humans alike.

However, this forged a path for new friendships, allies, enemies, and upcoming events in the next Season.

The Splicer Memorial (Image via Destiny 2)

The penultimate week of Season 14 left the Guardians hanging after the main conclusion of the epilogue. Nobody got any rewards after saving Last City, which raised the question on everyone's mind as to whether it will be done in the final week of the season.

The following week, everyone gets to see a memorial built within the Tower remembering those who lost their lives.

The Guardian will bid farewell to Mithrax and the Eliksni in Season 14. Paying their respects and getting an exotic ship alongside an ascendant shard as a reward will be the final step in this week's questline, "Heroes' Memorial."

Steps to getting the Exotic ship in Destiny 2 Season 14

To enter the final step of Season 14, Guardians do not need to complete all the steps in the "Path of the Splicer" questline.

This includes Override and Expunge missions, Corrupted expunge, and the final epilogue from last week. Anyone can get an exotic ship without having the Splicer questline completed this week.

Step 1

The Orbit in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

First and foremost, the Guardians are required to go to H.E.L.M. on the Tower. As the first step of the quest, "Heroes' Memorial" requires them to speak to the Splicer Servitor or Mithrax.

Step 2

Destiny 2 Slicer servitor on the H.E.L.M. (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will need to head to the Splicer Servitor located in a room just to the left of the stairs from the spawning point of H.E.L.M in Destiny 2. After interacting, everyone will be given the exotic ship "Forbidden Memory" alongside an ascendant shard. This will prompt another step in the quest.

Step 3

The Splicer Memorial on the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

The last step of the questline requires the Guardians to interact with the memorial one last time. Mithrax will thank them and look back in memory of the people who lost their lives protecting the Eliiksni.

With this, Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer officially concludes its storyline. Bungie will release Season 15 right after their live showcase of the upcoming expansion, "The Witch Queen" on August 24th.

