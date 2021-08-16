Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 17-24): Final week in Season of the Splicer

The final week for Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer will commence on August 17. With the epilogue of Season 14, Guardians will look to take it easy for the upcoming week as plenty of new stuff is just a few more days away.

As usual, there will be new challenges alongside new activities, new game modes, and possibly extra steps for the Splicer questline. With the entire override mission rewarding the Guardians with nothing, there will be eyes on the upcoming week if Bungie decides to add more surprises ahead of Season 15.

Weekly reset in Destiny 2 (August 17-24)

1) Last week in Season of the Splicer

Week 15 will mark the end of the Splicer Season. With the new reputation system coming next week, Guardians will need to head to these vendors and turn in their tokens and other currencies before time runs out.

Destiny 2 Zavala and Ikora (Image via Bungie)

Any Guardians failing to do so by the end of the current Season will lose all tokens and vendor currencies from their inventory. This will result in losing out on several potentially decent gears.

Season 15 will also introduce a brand new reputation system on the Vanguard Strike vendor, Zavala.

2) Nightfall Strike

The Nightfall Strike in the pool for week 15 is going to be Fallen S.A.B.E.R. This strike is known to be the easiest strike in the community at the current time.

So Guardians will be looking to farm Ascendant Shards and Exotic Gears by running this in Master difficulty multiple times.

Fallen S.A.B.E.R boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Since this is going to be the last week, it cannot be said with certainty if Bungie will mess around with the reward pool. However, going into rotation, everyone should be getting a Nightfall weapon called the Uzume RR4 (Adept).

3) Vault of Glass challenge

Within the Vault of Glass raid, Guardians will have to complete an "Ensemble's Refrain" challenge for week 15. For this challenge, one team inside either of the portals will need to coordinate with each other and destroy the Oracles.

Only one Guardian, including the Relic Bearer, can destroy each Oracle. So bringing in weapons such as Xenophage, Snipers, or even Scout Rifles is recommended.

Vault of a Glass raid boss, Atheon (Image via Destiny 2)

The Time lost weapon for the Guardians in week 15 will be the raid's exclusive void machine gun called the "Corrective Measure."

Edited by R. Elahi