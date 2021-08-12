Destiny 2 and its seasonal narrative dealt a subtle blow to the factions

Factions in Destiny 2 were a certain group within the universe, with which Guardians, alongside numerous characters, could align themselves. Each representative from a certain faction was located within the Tower, selling unique weapons and armor.

Aside from the main factions, there were few sub-factions bound to specific vendors and activities. Guardians had to rank up the reputation of each house, which further earned them a chance to get unique gear, alongside additional purchasable options on the respective vendor.

The three main factions of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

It has been almost three years since Destiny 2 saw the last warfare between factions. After Bungie's exit from Activision, it was made clear that the game won't be seeing any more in-game activities surrounding the three main houses. However, Season 14's narrative buried the entire concept of "factions" on the ground once and for all.

How the factions were killed off with Season 14's epilogue in Destiny 2

Factions have always been the primary regime controlling intergalactic exchanges and solved problems across numerous planets.

Some of these factions are:

The Vanguard, led by Zavala and Ikora Rey to manage field campaigns against enemies beyond Earth. The Crucible, led by Shaxx to manage the combat training program of the Guardians. Future War Cult, the former faction led by the late Lakshmi-2, was a believer in the worth of war and conflict. Dead Orbit, represented by Arach Jalal, believed in the cosmos and influenced people to leave Earth behind. New Monarchy, represented by Executor Hideo, was a believer of a single power, the monarch itself. Queen's Wrath, managed by Petra Venj on the Dreaming City. Iron Banner, currently managed by Iron Lord Saladin. Gunsmith faction, managed by Banshee-44 at the Tower.

Destiny 2 Season 14 had its epilogue unfold not too long ago when one of the faction leaders, Lakshmi-2, opened a Vex portal within the wall of the Last City and got killed during the process.

Lakshmi-2's corpse in Eliksni Quarter (Image via Destiny 2)

This led the other two main cults - The Monarchy and The Dead Orbit - to pull out from the warfare and call in for a momentary truce, which may lead to common interests for a permanent duration.

With weekly storytelling and live service development, Season of the Splicer has been Bungie's magnum opus for the next expansions to come. After killing off an unhinged and villainous faction leader to put an end to the rallies, Destiny 2 Season 14 has paved the way for Bungie to set their plans in motion subtly.

