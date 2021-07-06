Destiny 2: Future War Cult weapons and god rolls players should be eyeing

With the Future War cult and Lakshmi-2's involvement in the story at Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2, Bungie decided to add six weapons from Destiny 1 into the loot pool of Season 14.

These weapons should by no means be ignored since a few of them are a must-have in the inventory to help the guardians grind through the PvE challenges of Destiny 2.

How to get the Future War Cult weapons

The weapons were added to the World Loot Pool of Destiny 2, which means all of these weapons can be acquired through engrams, gunsmith vendors, umbral engrams inside H.E.L.M., etc.

Destiny 2's Prismatic Recaster (Image via Bungie)

FWC weapons with curated perks can be acquired by focusing on umbral engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. This helps Guardians pick up exactly the type of weapons and rolls that they need.

Future War Cult weapons and its god Rolls in Destiny 2

The Number

The Number is a 450 RPM energy arc auto rifle that can be acquired from world drops in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2's The Number (Image via Bungie)

The role and usage of The Number incline towards PvP more than PvE. With its medium-range and hard-hitting mag type, here are the best perks for The Number inside a PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for extra handling and a tremendous increase in stability

High Caliber Rounds for applying flinch to enemies

Killing Wind for extra mobility after defeating an enemy

High Impact reserves for additional damage towards the end of the magazine

Memory Interdict

Memory Interdict is a 120 RPM power void Grenade Launcher acquired from world drops in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2's Memory Interdict (Image via Bungie)

The usage of Memory Interdict is a complicated one as there isn't anything new this weapon can do either in PvP or in PvE. When it comes to dealing damage to bosses and clearing adds in PvE, special grenade launchers already do the job far better than what Memory Interdict can ever achieve.

Still, it is an entertaining weapon to play in PvE, given the suitable roles.

The best perks for this weapon inside PvE are

Volatile Launch for extra blast radius

Spike Grenades for increased damage to projectiles on direct hit

Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile velocity and reload speed

Chain Reaction, which creates elemental explosion with final blow.

The Vision

The Vision is a 491 RPM energy arc sidearm acquired from World Drops in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2's The Vision (Image via Bungie)

The Vision is a three-burst sidearm that proves to be a monster for quickly killing single target elite enemies. It finds its usage mostly in PvEs and can be very handy along with Hunter's Mechaneer's Tricksleeves exotic armor.

The best perks for this weapon inside PvE are:

Control SAS for increased handling and stability

Tactical Mag for increased stability and reload speed

Ambitious Assassin to overflow the magazine based on the number of kills before reloading

Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

Stochastic Variable

Stochastic Variable is a 900 RPM energy arc sub-machine gun that can be acquired from world drops in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2's Stochastic Variable (Image via Bungie)

This is the best firearm that the Future War Cult offers out of the five other re-issued weapons in Destiny 2. The 900 Rpm itself is an absolute beast in PvE, and if provided with a decent enough roll, it will shred through enemies.

The best perks for this weapon inside PvE are

Smallbore for extra range and stability

High Caliber rounds to knock and stun enemies or Appended Mag for an increased magazine size

Feeding Frenzy for an increased reload speed after stacks of kills and multikill-clip for increased damage on enemies after reloading upon multiple kills.

Pleiades Corrector

Pleiades Corrector is a 200 RPM energy solar scout rifle acquired from world drops in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2's Pleiades Corrector (Image via Bungie)

The Pleiades Corrector is not a fan-favorite weapon to use among the Guardians in Destiny 2. With its very hard-to-focus scope and being a lightweight frame dealing nickels in place of damage, this solar scout rifle can be considered one of the least used weapons in the game.

The best perks for this weapon are Armor-piercing rounds, Outlaw, and Multikill clip.

The Deicide

The Deicide is a 140 RPM energy void shotgun that can be acquired from world drops in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2's The Deicide (Image via Bungie)

Being a rapid-fire frame, The Deicide is very useful in getting in the faces of high-value or elite enemies and unloading shells on them. It has a decent use in PvE, and with the suitable rolls, The Deicide can unleash hell on enemies in Destiny 2.

The best perks for this weapon are:

Smallbore for the reduced projectile spread while aiming

Accurized for increased range or Appended Mag for increased magazine size

Grave robber, which reloads the weapon from melee kills

One Two Punch for extra melee damage with each pallet hit

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

