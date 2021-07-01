Vision of Confluence: Everything you need to know about the raid exclusive Destiny 2 scout rifle

The vision of Confluence is the latest addition to the arsenal of guardians in Destiny 2, and it has caught the eyes of many, including both new and old players.

Vision of Confluence is a solar scout rifle that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. Although scout rifles apart from Dead Man’s Tale do not feel that useful at the moment, a Vision of Confluence with just the right perks and rolls packs a lot of punch.

Not to mention, some rolls will help the old-school scout rifle boost its damage potential, so be it in PvP or in PvE, the gun will work just fine with the right rolls.

Vision of Confluence can be obtained from spawning chests after clearing each encounter in the Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2.

Vision of Confluence PvE God Rolls in Destiny 2

The Curated role that comes with Vision of Confluence in Destiny 2 consists of Zen moment and Firefly. While these two do help with reload speed and AOE damage respectively, other rolls make up an even deadlier scout rifle on PvE.

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Ricochet rounds

1st Roll: Rewind rounds

2nd Roll: Firefly

With Smallbore, Vision of Confluence will gain an extra 7 range and 7 stability, along with Ricochet rounds adding 5 range and 10 stability.

For the two roles, Rewind rounds are very useful if most of the hits land on the enemy. This helps to avoid downtime from reloading. On the other hand, Firefly deals a great amount of AOE damage and increases reload speed on precision kills.

Wellspring or Surplus seems like a very good alternative in terms of PvE rolls, but it is better to maximize the damage potential, as it will have a direct impact on clearing enemies.

Vision of Confluence PvP God Rolls in Destiny 2

Vision of Confluence is not a must-have in PvPs at the moment; not with Dead Man’s Tale shredding through everyone, at least. But truth be told, certain perks help the old solar scout rifle pack a decent punch in PvP.

Barrel: Fluted

Magazine: Ricochet rounds

1st Roll: Killing Wind

2nd: Kill clip

A fluted barrel provides 5 stability and 15 handling, which results in low recoil and low ADS time. As always, the Ricochet rounds will provide extra range, which is super helpful in PvP.

PvP encounters in Destiny 2 with scout rifles tend to be very close, which is why killing wind will help after an enemy kill. Rewind rounds work too for multiple kills.

And last but not least, Kill clip boosts the damage of the next bullet if reloaded after a kill. This is the only role that provides Vision of Confluence a decent boost to damage in PvP.

Vision of confluence in Destiny 2 is short, sweet, and fun in PvE given the good roles. From breaking down solar shields at nightfall to clearing harpies in the Atheon fight, it’s just a matter of time before Vision of Confluence brings back the scout rifle meta alongside Dead man’s tale.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod