Auto Rifles could be the next big meta in Destiny 2 from next season

Destiny 2 has no shortage of weapon types for the Guardians to choose from. Disintegrating enemies with Fusion Rifles and cutting them in half with a Sword, each activity requires three weapons of any type in the inventory to complete each build.

According to the fireteam, more modifications will further boost the ability of these firearms and make adjustments to a certain limit.

Happy Champion hunting, Guardians.



Season of the [REDACTED] arrives August 24. pic.twitter.com/W6obq5ZyLj — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 11, 2021

There are more than ten weapon types in Destiny 2, out of which only some are selected each season to synergize with Champion modifications from the artifact. These firearms tend to become a running meta for that selected season, with the upcoming season only having the Auto Rifles synergizing with Anti-Barrier mods.

Auto Rifles and the upcoming meta in Destiny 2 Season 15

Destiny 2 Season 15 will see the introduction of the legendary stasis elemental weapons. This gives the Guardian a lot of scope into making builds based on other exotic armor and modifications.

Season of the Splicer saw a massive spike in the usage of the Bleakwatcher aspect for the Warlock subclass. It will be interesting to see if Bungie will look to kill off this meta by replacing it with stasis weapons.

However, Season 15 will only see the Anti-Barrier modification getting paired with Auto-Rifles, bringing in lots of questions about other kinetic and energy exotic weapons.

The Destiny 2 exotic Auto Rifle, Hard Light (Image via Bungie)

Hard Light is an exotic 600 RPM Auto Rifle that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. This weapon will be in the eyes of many Guardians in the upcoming season because it can change the element of the ammunition on the go.

Endgame Nightfall PvE activities consist of many modifiers, with "Match game" being one of them. Hard Light can provide a counter against all three elements inside a Nightfall along with Barrier champions.

It is still unknown if Season 15 is going to have a weapon modification unique to a specific type, but this might be the right time for the exotic Auto Rifle to shine.

The Destiny 2 exotic Auto Rifle, Tommy's Matchbook (Image via Bungie)

Other weapons such as Monte Carlo and Tommy's Matchbook might also play a vital role in the Nightfalls for the upcoming season. There are also rumors of the former getting a catalyst in Season 15 or sometime soon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

