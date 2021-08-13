Changes to exotic armors in Destiny 2 Season 15: All you need to know

Exotic gear are prominent features in the Guardian's inventory in Destiny 2. With each piece synergizing alongside elemental skills, using supers comes in handy, especially in PvE endgame activities.

There are three classes in Destiny 2, namely Hunter, Warlock, and Titan who have their respective skills. These skills can be boosted using exotic gear acquired from all over the system by completing quests and activities, and also from vendors and world drops.

Destiny 2 Dredgen wearing Shards of Galanor (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has a list of exotic armor in their sights that they think outshines other choices of Guardians, especially in high-difficulty endgame activities.

Bungie's main aim is to standardize how some of the exotics will work and cap the amount of super uptime each armor can grant the Guardians. To be more generous with their minimum refunds, some of the perks in these armors will be reworked.

Everything you need to know about the changes in exotic armors for Destiny 2 Season 15

Destiny 2 introduced a lot of exotic armor for the last two to three years. Some of these exotics were meant to have a direct impact on the Guardian's skill, allowing them to synergize their respective elemental trees.

The Year 2 expansion, Forsaken, introduced the Guardians with a middle tree subclass for all the elements. Bungie rightfully released a series of exotic armor right after to get them working alongside each other.

Destiny 2 Warlock Chaos Reach (Image via Bungie)

The changes arriving in Destiny 2 Season 15 are:

Shards of Galanor will have an increased amount of Super granted with every hit on enemies. However, the super gain will be capped at 50%. Ursa Furiosa will have the amount of Super energy capped once Guardian's Super ends at 50%. Skull of Dire Ahamkara will have the amount of Super refunded per kill increased, with total Super gain increased at 50%. Phoenix Protocol will have the regaining of Super energy capped once it ends at 50%. Stormdancer's Brace will refund 50% of the Super energy after it ends, based on the number of kills. Geomag Stabilizer will have a part of its perk, "Sprinting can add Super energy" removed.

Bungie has also informed the community to keep their eyes peeled for future updates. Following the launch of Witch Queen, they will be looking to increase the variety of fun and powerful choices for players in PvP and PvE alike.

Edited by Siddharth Satish