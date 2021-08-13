Warmind Cells to get nerfed from Destiny 2 Season 15

The submachine gun meta for Destiny 2 has seen the most constant run for the Guardians throughout the years. With "The Recluse" being released alongside the Season of the Drifter, the community's love for the weapon type was at an all-time high due to the strong perks it came with.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light saw the sun-setting on more than ten pinnacle weapons. This included heavyweight legendaries like Mountaintop, The Recluse, Wendigo, 21% Delirium, and many more. This led the Guardians into making builds surrounding the Warmind Cells to clear out numerous additional enemies at once.

Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy cover (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy introduced the Guardians to concepts about the modifications using the Warmind Cells. The idea behind these Cells is simple: Guardians have to modify their armor with the Global Reach and synergize with one of the Warmind weapons.

After defeating several enemies with one of the weapons, they will drop a Warmind Cell. Based on further customization, these cells will defeat or debuff enemies within range. The Warmind weapons include the Ikelos types and the Seventh Seraph types.

Bungie announces nerf on the Warmind Cells from Destiny 2 Season 15

Upon destroying the Warmind Cell on drop, it will deal kinetic damage with the basic Global Reach modification in any armor type.

Destiny 2 Warmind Cells (Image via Bungie)

Guardians can alter and customize how each Warmind Cell will behave. There are about 19 modifications in Destiny 2 that synergize with the Seventh Seraph and the Ikelos weapons.

These buffs include dealing solar damage to enemies, suppressing them temporarily, taking less damage while being near a Warmind Cell, and many more.

Bungie on their recent TWAB (This week at Bungie) announced the various nerfs and changes they will be bringing from Season 15. They felt like Warmind Cells have been too strong ever since its release. There is indeed something big in store for the community which will replace Rasputin's modifications.

The nerfs that will be taking place from Season 15 are:

Reduction radius of Warmind Cell explosion from 10m to 6m.

Reduced explosion damage from 200-400 to 50-250.

The cost of Global Reach will increase from 1 to 3.

Reduction of Global Reach radius from 20m to 10m.

Reduction in the duration of Cellular Suppression from 3s to 2s.

Reduction of solar damage in Wrath of Rasputin from 100-200 to 25-100.

It will be interesting to see how the community reacts to these changes. With Warmind Cell nerfs, Bungie will be looking to kill the submachine gun meta and ask the Guardians to look forward to new weapons and make them useful inside activities.

Note: The views expressed are the writer's own.

