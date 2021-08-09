What does ability balancing mean for Hunters in Destiny 2's future? 

Destiny 2 peaked with more than 100,000 concurrent Guardians logging into the game in Season 14. From new players to returning veterans, everyone wanted a piece of what Bungie had in store in terms of stories, activities, sandbox and classes.

Each new Guardian has to take the first big step in Destiny 2 after logging in and choosing the class they would like to play for the entirety of the game. These classes are Hunters, Warlocks and Titans.

Destiny 2 Hunter (Image via Bungie)

While each class has separate roles for their respective fireteams, all of them share one common thing, the elemental subclass. This plays a major role in both the beginning and endgame PvP alongside PvE. Bungie, however, recently announced major ability changes and balancing of certain stats for all the classes in the game.

While Hunters possess the most powerful supers in Destiny 2, the class also consists of some of the most outdated skills in the game that are useless in the updated PvE activities.

Meanwhile, Guardians might have already found a way around the useless supers, granting a bonus chance for the upcoming changes to be added to the arsenal of the Hunter class.

Ability changes and what could it mean for Hunters in Destiny 2

1) Revenant in Destiny 2

Bungie reduced the radius of the freeze caused by Silence last season. Going forward, this forced a lot of Hunters to be more precise with their throws, which even now feels a lot deadlier than what Bungie initially intended.

Destiny 2 Revenant Hunter (Image via Bungie)

Squall, however, with its huge nerf, allowed players to move freely for a longer additional time inside the super by taking more gunfights in PvP. Bungie has announced plans to make further changes to the skills of the Revenant subclass.

Squall movement speed will increase by 20%

Squall storm will stop after it touches a boss

Increased projectile speed and tracking of Withering Blade by 10%

Hunters will have more freedom with their stasis subclass in the upcoming season with increased tracking of Withering Blade and movement speed of Squall.

2) Gunslinger in Destiny 2

Gunslinger, or the solar subclass of Hunter, has been the main damage dealing source in terms of skills since Day 1 of Destiny 2.

With the middle and bottom tree consisting of the hardest-hitting super abilities in the entire game, Bungie felt like there were still some skills that needed tweaking for Season 15.

Destiny 2 Gunslinger Hunter (Image via Bungie)

The middle tree will see a buff on the knife trick with an increased duration to 4s from 3s. The top tree six-shooter will also see a minor buff with an increase in damage falling from 20m to 25m. This will grant Hunters more chances to one-shot enemy Guardians with their supers.

3) Arcstrider in Destiny 2

Usage of the Arcstrider subclass in Destiny 2's PvE endgame activities is next to zero. With three trees providing the same outcome in terms of supers, Hunters rely on their grenades and their melee ability more than the actual super skill.

Destiny 2 Arcstrider Hunter (Image via Bungie)

However, Bungie has noticed this and has announced some decent changes to the Arcstrider subclass inside the PvE and PvP:

Arc stuff passive duration increase from 16 seconds to 20 seconds

Heavy slam detonation radius increase from 5m to 6m

Increased damage to combatants inside PvE by 33%

Deadly Reach duration increase from 8 seconds to 10 seconds.

Tempest Strike damage will trigger Tempest Weave

The timer of Lightning Weave can be increased by dealing damage with any weapon

This will further allow the Guardians to calculate their approach in eliminating enemies with arc shields and using the arc subclass more in the endgame.

4) Nightstalker in Destiny 2

Nightstalker void-subclass defines the role of Hunters inside a fireteam. The roles range from going invisible and sneaking onto enemies for bonus damage, to binding and tethering hoards of enemies with a single super. Nightstalker Hunters are probably the most used subclass in any PvE endgame activity.

However, out of the three main trees in the subclass, the middle tree needed some attention from the developers as the super skill "Spectral Blades" required some tweaking to become less powerful inside PvP.

Destiny 2 Nightstalker Hunter (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has gathered data that the Spectral Blades super has been the most successful ability inside the PvP, which led them to make a series of changes for the upcoming season:

Reduced damage reducing using Spectral Blades from 52% to 47%

Reduced DR while invisible from +5% to +3%

This will force many Guardians to use the newly buffed Arcstrider subclass instead of overusing the void middle tree inside the Destiny 2 Crucible.

