Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 10): Everything you need to know

Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer will enter its penultimate week with the epilogue finally kicking off alongside new challenges. This season will also be entering a new week with new activities for the first time after four consecutive weeks of no seasonal quests or challenges.

Next week in Season 14 (Image via Destiny 2)

With Bungie's livestream showcase on August 24, Guardians will be keeping an eye on a lot of things regarding the epilogue, alongside any relation to the upcoming season. This week will bring new stages to the Splicer questline, as well as new activity locations, exotics and perhaps even more new bosses.

Destiny 2: Weekly reset (August 10th)

1) Destiny 2 Season 14 epilogue

For the weekly reset, Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer will see the first part of the epilogue on August 10. This epilogue will bring in a brand new set of questlines for the main Splicer story, alongside new locations and activities.

Destiny 2's Companion app (Image via Bungie)

The rewards upon completing these activities haven't been announced yet, although there are rumors of introducing a new exotic ship and an ascendant shard at the end of the questline during the final week of Season 14.

The new location for the last override mission is rumored to be in the Eliksni Quarters of the Last City.

2) Momentum Control in Crucible

Momentum Control is a game mode where Guardians receive a boost in damage for all their weapons. So any unfinished Crucible objectives for weapon calibration or seasonal challenges and triumphs should be dealt with as soon as possible.

Destiny 2's PvP (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's Momentum Control game mode usually comes around after the Iron Banner week. So Guardians should take advantage of this rare event and complete the catalysts and quests that require kills on other Guardians in PvP.

3) Vault of Glass challenge in Destiny 2

The penultimate week of Season 14 will also bring in yet another challenge in the raid, Vault of Glass. Guardians have to complete the challenge called Strangers in Time.

Destiny 2's Vault of Glass (Image via Bungie)

The Strangers in Time challenge requires a fireteam of six to defeat the Pretorians and Wyverns at the same time. The players inside the portals will need to coordinate their attacks against the enemies. However, the attack can land within a time window of a few seconds between the two teams as it doesn't have to be synchronized.

The Timelost weapon this week will be the solar rocket launcher Hezen Vengeance.

