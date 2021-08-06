Everything you need to know about Destiny 2's sandbox changes for next season 

Destiny 2 will be bringing in a lot of adjustments with Season 15 in terms of abilities and subclasses of Guardians. These changes will see their impact on both PvE and the PvP activities, based on a specific class and a specific skill.

Eric Smith, the combat gameplay designer from Bungie, along with sandbox lead Kevin Yanes, mentioned in the TWAB (This Week at Bungie) post about the numerous sandbox changes that will be taking place next season across all three classes. This might greatly favor a few abilities in each class or could mean total downfall for other synergized exotics in Destiny 2.

Sandbox changes in Destiny 2 Season 15

On August 5, Bungie announced various changes made to its melee abilities and a few sandbox variants. However, unlike the PvP changes confirmed just a couple of days ago, the community isn't sure how things are going to turn out with the massive stat-increase of each ability for every class.

1) Stasis Freeze in Destiny 2

The frozen Eramis (Image via Destiny 2)

The main goal for Bungie with Stasis in Season 15 is to give the Guardians more chances to fight back after getting frozen. The main changes in stasis will be:

Breakout from stasis can be initiated while in the air.

Breakout animation and camera transition will be shortened.

Long Freeze and Short Freeze will have different visual treatments to make each status easier to identify.

This could mean that Bungie might be planning for buffs in the stasis department shortly.

2) Sliding in Destiny 2

Sliding in PvP is a given trait for the Guardians with the internal perks of weapons and exotic armor. However, the main goal of the slide changes is to reduce its effectiveness while engaging to gain the upper hand.

Even after significant changes in aggressive shotguns, sliding into any engagement with the weapon-type is still proving to be most effective, especially in PvP. Bungie has mentioned that the change might look scarier on paper, but it feels smooth in practice and they will keep monitoring the changes next season to see how it plays out.

Destiny 2's Titan class (Image via Bungie)

The main penalties that the Guardians incur while sliding are:

-20% Stability

+15% shotgun pellet spread

1.5x flinch

It is yet to be seen whether these changes will affect the Slideshot perk that grants increased range to Guardians while sliding.

3) Powering up stasis in Destiny 2

The stasis subclass in Destiny 2 came in with a lot of customizations alongside aspects and fragments. To get these additions, Guardians had to do a bunch of weekly quests for Exo Stranger on Europa. This series of quests is called, Born in Darkness.

Destiny 2's Warlock Shadebinder (Image via Bungie)

Bungie felt like some Guardians in the system are still not fully acquainted with the entire additional customization of the stasis. As a result, they will be removing and reducing most of the steps in the Born in Darkness quest. For example, Guardians do not have to acquire the Salvation Grip exotic to begin the entire questline.

Additionally, Exo Stranger will reveal every unowned fragment, regardless of its progression through the Born in Darkness questline in Destiny 2.

Edited by Sabine Algur