Destiny 2 will have separate melee actions from Next Season 

Destiny 2 has no shortage of customizations when it comes to building separate classes. These classes, along with their abilities, play a major part in carrying a fireteam through endgame PvE activities. However, some of these abilities will change with the upcoming season.

From four separate elemental classes to different subclasses of each element, every Guardian has the liberty to make their own build and hop into PvE or PvP activities. With each subclass, comes class-exclusive jumps, melee, and abilities.

Bungie is going to add one more twist to the melee abilities of each Guardian from Season 15 along with plenty of quality-of-life changes.

Separate melee actions from Destiny 2 Season 15

Destiny 2's combat gameplay designer, Eric Smith, came forward on TWAB (This Week at Bungie) to talk about changes that the melee mechanics will be going through from the upcoming season.

Starting next season, Guardians will be able to bind separate inputs for both charged and uncharged melee attacks. They will be further granted the ability to choose between charging forward towards an enemy or using an ability.

This will be an opt-in feature and the new action will be unbound by default. However, Guardians can customize their controls using the following new entries:

1) Auto Melee in Destiny 2

Auto Melee will be the name of the ability that the Guardians are used to. This will be context-sensitive and its behavior will change based on the equipped ability and the Guardian's proximity to enemies. It will do the job but sometimes betrays the original intent of the player.

2) Charged Melee in Destiny 2

Charged Melee will be the new action that will activate the ability on the button press. Pressing an assigned input while the ability isn't fully charged will result in no action and cause a red flickering on the melee ability box. This ability can be activated regardless of the enemy's lunge range.

3) Uncharged Melee in Destiny 2

Uncharged Melee will be a new action that will always activate the melee of the Guardian. This will take effect even when the ability is fully charged.

Eric Smith has also added a few notes that will help Guardians use the new melee mechanics efficiently. An attack is supposed to get triggered as soon as a button is pressed. These attacks won't wait even if the Guardians are holding down input.

The same assigned inputs will prioritize charged melee attacks over the uncharged ones, which is the opposite of auto-melee action.

To use all of these actions, Guardians will need to head into the settings tab, go to keyboard/mouse, then scroll down to "Charged Melee" and "Uncharged Melee" and assign separate outputs for each of them.

