What's the secret behind the friendly Harpy in Destiny 2's last override mission? 

Destiny 2 enters the penultimate week of Season of the Splicer on August 10th. With the weekly reset, Guardians can now look forward to a brand new location for the override missions alongside a new quest.

To start, Guardians need to head to H.E.L.M. and interact with the Splicer Servitor to initiate an epilogue mission called "As Prophesied." After hearing Lakshmi-2's broadcast, everyone needs to head to the Last City to stop the Vex invasion and finish the override mission.

This will stop the invasion and the people of Last City will finally be safe.

It is not clear whether there will be another step to this mission, as Guardians did not receive any exotic or newly forged gear after completing the steps. However, there has been a huge development for the characters surrounding the story of Season 14.

All of this further directs the community's attention to a very secretive and friendly Vex Harpy. It can be found on top of a building, just east of the Eliksni Quarter. There has been much speculation revolving around this Harpy, alongside questions regarding whether this links to old characters in the Destiny 2 narrative or not.

Friendly Harpy in Destiny 2 Override

Guardians are put on to fight a series of Vex or Taken, right after the start of the latest override activity on The Last City. After entering the arena, Guardians will find a Vex Harpy on top of the first building on the right.

There have been numerous speculations surrounding this piece of ex-technology minutes after the deployment of the override mission. The Destiny 2 community has speculated about the code through which Harpy speaks to the Guardian. The beeping order goes like this:

.-... ... .. ...-.--.

This has been decrypted further into the phrase "Assistant," a term often used by the IO vendor Asher Mir.

Asher Mir was a warlock and researcher specializing in Vex. After setting up a resource output on IO, he helped others including his friend Eris Morn to research Hive, Taken, and Darkness.

Although he was declared MIA after the events of "Season of Arrivals," this gives solid hope for developing lore in the upcoming events in Destiny 2.

