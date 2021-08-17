Potential exotic weapons for Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Destiny 2 Beyond Light saw the forthcoming and return of the exotic pulse rifle from Destiny 1 called "No Time to Explain." As the entire questline revolving around the Y4 expansion was about exo-stranger, Bungie decided to release a weapon that suited the whole theme of Europa alongside the vibe of the character.

The Guardian could get hold of this exotic pulse rifle in one of two ways. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition of the Beyond Light or completing a lengthy questline in-game and accepting the weapon as a reward from the exo-stranger.

For those who have earned the right to say "No Time to Explain," and those who have yet to glimpse its might. pic.twitter.com/1Ub3OWvJra — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 2, 2020

Following up on this, Bungie might be looking to add more exotic weapons for the next big expansion, with the Hive theme in mind. However, there are two specific gears from Destiny 1 that stand out the most when it comes to the entire aesthetics of the brood. They are Necrochasm and Touch of Malice.

Exotic Weapons that might get added with Destiny 2 Witch Queen

There hasn't been much talk about Destiny 2 Witch Queen other than just one image teased by Bungie a few weeks ago. With the current events in the game alongside the title of the expansion, it can be safely deduced that next year's update is going to be entirely based on Hive.

With the company's history of releasing themed weapons every expansion and season, a few from Destiny 1 might come back.

1) Necrochasm

Destiny 1 exotic weapon, Necrochasm (Image via Bungie)

Necrochasm is an exotic arc auto rifle. In Destiny 1, this could only be obtained by upgrading the Eidolon ally, a legendary auto rifle, by using a Crux of Crota.

There are several reasons why Necrochasm can return with the Witch Queen expansion. Destiny 2 Season 15 is going to see a huge boost in the meta for Auto Rifles, alongside this exotic piece that has a touch of the Hive more than anything else in the game. The only interesting thing to see will be Bungie's approach to adding new perks to the already overpowered exotic weapons.

2) Touch of Malice

Destiny 1 exotic weapon, Touch of Malice (Image via Bungie)

Touch of Malice was an exotic kinetic scout rifle from Destiny 1. This weapon could only be obtained by completing the quest "Hunger Pangs."

This scout rifle was introduced with "The Taken King" expansion. So it is only fair if Bungie decides to bring it back in Destiny 2's Hive-themed expansion, The Witch Queen.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu