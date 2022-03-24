Palmyra-B god roll guide in Destiny 2 

Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 usually do their job well inside higher-tier activities. It can neither be deemed powerful nor something out of the meta. Be it for boss DPS inside Grandmaster Nightfalls or clearing out adds in a simple Vanguard playlist, Rocket Launchers have a lot to offer with their perk combinations.

Palmyra-B is the newest issued weapon in The Witch Queen expansion that can be crafted via the Enclave on Mars. The best option is to get a red-bordered attunement weapon and shape it for further perks.

The following article breaks down the best perks for the Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2.

Best perks for the Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Aside from playlist bosses, Palmyra-B has also been proven to be one of the viable choices for damage against the new Rhulk boss. Known for its agile phases and a great deal of health, players are going for the Izanagi and Palmyra combo against Rhulk, simply because the latter has an Auto-Loading Holster.

Palmyra-B stats with the best perks possible (Image via Destiny 2 gunsmith)

The best perk combinations for the Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher are as follows:

Hard Launch for a significant increase in projectile speed, slightly reducing stability and blast radius.

Impact Casing for increased stability and 10% increased damage on impact. This does not apply to blast damage.

Auto-Loading Holster to reload the weapon automatically while being holstered.

Explosive Light for increased damage after picking up an orb of light. This damage measures up to 25% for Rocket Launchers alongside 100 Blast Radius.

Other perks include an Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile velocity and Lasting Impression for a delayed explosion with more damage. However, many players prefer Auto-Loading for weapons ideal for boss DPS. It allows instant switching between all three weapons, providing ideal damage.

Another advantage of "Explosive Light" is its synergy with the latest void 3.0. Since there are additional fragments for each of the three classes, anyone can pick up an orb of power to proc the devour buff.

While the game doesn't enable orbs to be picked up with an active super, Explosive Light can activate the devour by letting the weapon pick the orbs. This way, the wielder can activate the "Explosive Light" perk while getting their devour buff started simultaneously.

