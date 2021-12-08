How to get Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2 

One of the most famous weapons in Destiny's history, Gjallarhorn returns to Destiny 2 with the recent 30th Anniversary patch. The exotic solar Rocket Launcher makes its entry among numerous other gears that make their debut within the game's sandbox.

Xur's Treasure Hoard (Image via Destiny 2)

After the weekly reset, Destiny 2 players are sent directly into the "Dares of Eternity" activity by Xur to fight different forces of enemies. Once completed, everyone will be sent to "Xur's Treasure Hoard", where all the actions take place.

Here, players can buy bounties, exotic quests, and use exclusive currencies for gears and ornaments.

Steps to follow for getting the Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2

To get things started, Destiny 2 players need to pick up the exotic quest "And Out Fly The Wolves" from the second page of Xur. The quest will begin right after, where Guardians will need to follow these steps:

Step 1:

And Out Fly The Wolves quest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The first step requires Guardians to head to the Cosmodrome waypoint "The Steppes" and find Shaw Han. He will trigger the next pieces of the quest, where players will need to run the latest dungeon known as "Grasp of Avarice".

Step 2:

Grasp of Avarice dungeon (Image via Bungie)

The second step requires Destiny 2 players to run the "Grasp of Avarice" dungeon via the new "Eternity" node. The dungeon has a total of five encounters, which follow complex mechanics and requires 1310 power for a normal run.

After completion, everyone will be granted an exotic item called the 'Wolfpack Round' alongside a few legendary gears.

The next step requires players to bring the Wolfpack Round to Shaw Han.

Step 3:

Exodus Garden lost sector (Image via Destiny 2)

The next step can be done in various ways, as it requires the players to kill powerful Fallen enemies across the Cosmodrome. The most efficient way is through a Glimmer mining public event, or the Exodus Garden lost sector. Collecting all seven Wolfpack Rounds will unlock the next step.

Step 4:

And Out Fly The Wolves quest step 5 (Image via Destiny 2)

After turning in the seven Wolfpack Rounds, Shaw Han will give the Guardians an exotic Gjallarhorn component known as "Rocket Housing." Players will need to show this to Banshee-44 in the tower, who will further provide another component known as the "Trigger Mechanism."

Step 5:

Exodus Garden lost sector (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to head back into the Destiny 2 Exodus Crash lost sector located near the Steppes waypoint. Everyone can simply head to the boss room and open the chest for another Gjallarhorn component known as the "Targeting System."

Step 6:

Last step in the Gjallarhorn quest (Image via Destiny 2)

The last step requires players to go into the little shed located in front of where Shaw Han usually stands. Inside, everyone can interact towards the end of the room, which grants the players "Nearly Complete Gjallarhorn".

All that is left now is to talk with Shaw Han, who will reward players with the much-awaited Gjallarhorn.

