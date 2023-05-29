All weekly challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 are one of the primary sources of EXP gain, aside from completing bounties. These objectives usually involve seasonal questline, PvP, and PvE activities, alongside weapon calibrations of all types. Completing each of these objectives will grant everyone a fair amount of EXP, alongside other currencies.

The following article lists all upcoming seasonal challenges from weeks 1 to 10 of Season of the Deep. It should also be noted that Bungie has provided 10 bonus challenges, completing which will grant vendor upgrades for the respective seasons.

Disclaimer: Objectives mentioned in this article are based on Destiny 2 API.

All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges and how to complete them

Week 1:

Destiny 2 Salvage (Image via Bungie)

All seasonal challenges for week 1 of Season of the Deep are as follows:

Into the Depths I: Complete week 1 of Into the Depths mission.

Complete week 1 of Into the Depths mission. Front Line Salvager I: Complete Salvage using Arc or Strand subclass. Additionally, objectives require defeating Fallen.

Complete Salvage using Arc or Strand subclass. Additionally, objectives require defeating Fallen. Successful Salvager: Successfully complete jobs in the Salvage activity.

Successfully complete jobs in the Salvage activity. The One that didn't get away: Catch fish at any pond. Additional objectives require everyone to complete public events.

Catch fish at any pond. Additional objectives require everyone to complete public events. EDZ activities: Earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors within the EDZ.

Earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors within the EDZ. Taking all challenges: Complete weekly playlist challenges.

Complete weekly playlist challenges. Spark Defender: Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift.

Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift. Standard Issue: Defeat targets in Gambit using primary ammo. Bonus progression can be earned upon Auto Rifle, Hand Cannon, and Scout Rifle. Defeating Guardians will also grant bonus progress.

Defeat targets in Gambit using primary ammo. Bonus progression can be earned upon Auto Rifle, Hand Cannon, and Scout Rifle. Defeating Guardians will also grant bonus progress. The Fallen Fall: Defeat Fallen combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Defeat Fallen combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Calibrate close range: Calibrate close-range weapons such as SMG, Shotguns, Glaives, and Swords. Bonus progression can be earned by defeating Guardians.

Week 2:

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep location (Image via Bungie)

All seasonal challenges for week 2 of Season of the Deep are as follows:

Into the Depths II: Complete week 2 of Into the Depths mission.

Complete week 2 of Into the Depths mission. Front Line Salvager II: Open chests in Salvage. Bonus progression can be earned by redeeming Salvage keys. Additional objectives require players to defeat Taken enemies.

Open chests in Salvage. Bonus progression can be earned by redeeming Salvage keys. Additional objectives require players to defeat Taken enemies. Powerful Salvager: Defeat powerful activities in Salvage activities. This can include Ogres, Knights, and more.

Defeat powerful activities in Salvage activities. This can include Ogres, Knights, and more. Antithetical Armaments: Defeat enemies with Shotguns and Sniper Rifles. Defeating Guardians or defeating combatants in Salvage or Deep will grant additional progress.

Defeat enemies with Shotguns and Sniper Rifles. Defeating Guardians or defeating combatants in Salvage or Deep will grant additional progress. Throne World activities: Earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors within the Throne World.

Earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors within the Throne World. Lost in the Legend: Complete a Lost Sector on Legend difficulty or higher.

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend difficulty or higher. Flourish of Power: Defeat Guardians within the Mayhem playlist using super abilities.

Defeat Guardians within the Mayhem playlist using super abilities. Primeval Entourage: Defeating Taken within the Gambit game mode will grant progress. Bonus progress can be earned by defeating tougher enemies.

Defeating Taken within the Gambit game mode will grant progress. Bonus progress can be earned by defeating tougher enemies. Taken Decimator: Defeat Taken combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Bonus progress can be earned for defeating tougher combatants.

Defeat Taken combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Bonus progress can be earned for defeating tougher combatants. Calibrate long-range: Calibrate long-range weapons such as Pulse Rifle, Bows, and Trace Rifle. Bonus progression can be earned by defeating Guardians.

As mentioned, each Destiny 2 challenge grants increased amounts of EXP and seasonal materials.

