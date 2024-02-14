Since the Duviri Paradox update in Warframe, Incarnon rotation is the most important weekly reset that late-game players look forward to. This rotation holds the key to potentially obtaining meta-defining Incarnon Genesis weapons, largely recognized as the the best tier of weapons in the game currently. Read along to find out which Adapters you can get from the Warframe Incarnon rotation this week, and which ones are considered the best.
Expanding over the concept of original void-infested armaments introduced in Angels of the Zariman, Incarnon Genesis confers stat boosts and bespoke talent trees to older weapons - resulting in some of the most powerful weapons in the entire game.
Weekly Warframe incarnon rotation: what are the weapons this week?
In Warframe, Incarnon rotation decides which Incarnon Genesis adapters you can get until the next weekly reset. There are currently 35 Incarnon Genesis weapons, and only 5 are available each week.
The current Warframe Incarnon rotation is Week 2 (B rotation), containing Incarnon Genesis adapters for:
- Incarnon Boar (Boar, Boar Prime)
- Incarnon Gammacor (Gammacor, Synoid Gammacor)
- Incarnon Angstrum (Angstrum, Prisma Angstrum)
- Incarnon Gorgon (Gorgon, Gorgon Wraith, Prisma Gorgon)
- Incarnon Anku (Anku)
You can only pick 2 out of these 5 Incarnon Genesis Adapters by:
- Going to the Duviri Menu
- Toggling on Steel Path mode from the right-hand side panel
- Selecting The Circuit
Which are the best weapons in the current Warframe Incarnon rotation?
Of all the weapons available in this Warframe Incarnon rotation, Incarnon Boar is the best one, followed by Incarnon Angstrum. If you do not have any weapon from this Incarnon rotation, these two are the obvious choice.
Based on overall power ceilings of the available weapons, the order of priority should be:
Boar Incarnon > Angstrum Incarnon > Anku Incarnon > Gorgon Incarnon > Gammacor Incarnon
Note that this week's Incarnon Adapters are uniquely available for Platinum in the Incarnon Market (visit Cavalero in Chrysalith).
