Since the Duviri Paradox update in Warframe, Incarnon rotation is the most important weekly reset that late-game players look forward to. This rotation holds the key to potentially obtaining meta-defining Incarnon Genesis weapons, largely recognized as the the best tier of weapons in the game currently. Read along to find out which Adapters you can get from the Warframe Incarnon rotation this week, and which ones are considered the best.

Expanding over the concept of original void-infested armaments introduced in Angels of the Zariman, Incarnon Genesis confers stat boosts and bespoke talent trees to older weapons - resulting in some of the most powerful weapons in the entire game.

Weekly Warframe incarnon rotation: what are the weapons this week?

Warframe Incarnon Genesis weapons this week (Image via Digital Extremes)

In Warframe, Incarnon rotation decides which Incarnon Genesis adapters you can get until the next weekly reset. There are currently 35 Incarnon Genesis weapons, and only 5 are available each week.

The current Warframe Incarnon rotation is Week 2 (B rotation), containing Incarnon Genesis adapters for:

Incarnon Boar (Boar, Boar Prime)

Incarnon Gammacor (Gammacor, Synoid Gammacor)

Incarnon Angstrum (Angstrum, Prisma Angstrum)

Incarnon Gorgon (Gorgon, Gorgon Wraith, Prisma Gorgon)

Incarnon Anku (Anku)

You can only pick 2 out of these 5 Incarnon Genesis Adapters by:

Going to the Duviri Menu

Toggling on Steel Path mode from the right-hand side panel

Selecting The Circuit

Which are the best weapons in the current Warframe Incarnon rotation?

Boar is a must-have Incarnon this week (Image via Digital Extremes)

Of all the weapons available in this Warframe Incarnon rotation, Incarnon Boar is the best one, followed by Incarnon Angstrum. If you do not have any weapon from this Incarnon rotation, these two are the obvious choice.

Based on overall power ceilings of the available weapons, the order of priority should be:

Boar Incarnon > Angstrum Incarnon > Anku Incarnon > Gorgon Incarnon > Gammacor Incarnon

Incarnon Adapter Best used on Requirements to Evolve to Incarnon Description Incarnon Boar Boar Prime 20x Pathos Clamps 60x Rune Marrow 60x Tasoma Extract Chaining Beam weapon, great alternative to Incarnon Torid. At level cap, it can bring more overall damage potential compared to Torid. Incarnon Angstrum Prisma Angstrum 20x Pathos Clamps 70x Ueymag 80x Lamentus One of the more underrated weapons, and has good Riven Disposition. Incarnon form turns it into a bullet hose with bouncing fire-based projectiles. Incarnon Anku Anku (only option) 20x Pathos Clamps 70x Ueymag 300x Ariette Scale Capable of proccing two Slashes on heavy attacks. Comes with movement speed talent, can be used as stat stick for this purpose. Incarnon Gorgon Prisma Gorgon 20x Pathos Clamps 60x Rune Marrow 60x Tasoma Extract Spawns bomblets which explode after a duration. While the damage is good, its mechanics may have useability issues. Incarnon Gammacor Synoid Gammacor 20x Pathos Clamps 70x Ueymag 80x Lamentus Can drag enemies into its center like Proboscis Cernos. However, it does not have much outside of this gimmick.

Note that this week's Incarnon Adapters are uniquely available for Platinum in the Incarnon Market (visit Cavalero in Chrysalith).

