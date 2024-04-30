Warframe: Incarnon Ack & Brunt build guide (mod setup, Arcanes, and Talents)

An endgame Incarnon Ack & Brunt build is easily the strongest way to harness a sword-and-board playstyle in Warframe. While the Ack & Brunt's Incarnon upgrade is not as obscenely powerful as Incarnon Hate, you can still comfortably clear Steel Path with it.

Incarnon Ack & Brunt also comes with a spectral axe-throwing gimmick in its Incarnon form, which is strong when specifically paired with Zephyr's Tornado. However, for this Incarnon Ack & Brunt build guide, we will focus primarily on a light-attack spamming melee approach.

Warframe Incarnon Ack & Brunt build with Melee Influence (6-Forma)

Incarnon Ack & Brunt can make good use of a Melee Influence setup (Image via Overframe)

This Incarnon Ack & Brunt build makes use of the good Slash status weightage, as well as Melee Influence to transfer the Slash to nearby enemies. The critical chance is also good enough to leverage scaling from Blood Rush.

The budget Exodia Contagion spectral axe from the Incarnon mode is not the focus of this build, but it is still a functional way of dealing damage if you have the right group-up abilities.

For dailies like Sorties, Condition Overload can be swapped out for Primed Pressure point if you want up-front damage. However, you will still need the combo build-up to gain the scaling benefits of this build.

For Endurance runs, you will want to keep the Condition Overload and keep a status primer around. A Diriga equipped with Arc Coil and a Verglas can be a good status dispenser, but you can use any of Warframe's primer weapons.

Finally, the Primed Bane mod should be replaced according to the faction you are going up against. This lets procs from Slash and Electricity gain double-dipping damage scaling against high-level enemies.

Mods used:

Final Harbinger (Stance)

Dreamer's Wrath (Exilus)

Condition Overload

Amalgam Organ Shatter

Focus Energy

Blood Rush

Weeping Wounds

Primed Reach

Quickening

Primed Smite Corrupted

Evolution Talents used:

Evolution II: Templar's Wrath

Evolution III: Orokin Reach

Evolution IV: Versatile Creed

Melee Arcane:

Melee Influence is the primary reason we mod for electricity on this Incarnon Ack & Brunt build. Although it means less Slash procs on the enemies you hit directly, the status transfer ultimately gives you an overall higher KPM.

