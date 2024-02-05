All Warframe Promo Codes (February 2024): glyph codes, free items, and more

Warframe Promo Codes can be used to get various goodies ranging from functional resources to cosmetic customizations. This article is an up-to-date list of all the active Warframe Promo Codes you can claim right now. Otherwise known as Redeem Codes, these are created by the developers and regularly shared with the community, often as a way to promote the latest updates and partner programs.
Warframe is a free-to-play game, but who doesn't like more freebies to sweeten the deal? Some Warframe Promo Codes share more of a decorative purpose, but a few limited-time ones can bestow big boons, such as Boosters.
Note that any Promo Code can only be redeemed once per Warframe account.
Active Warframe Promo Codes (working in February 2024)
Currently, the following are the only active Warframe Promo codes:
Parvos: Grants a golden Granum Hand decoration item that you can place in your Orbiter.
Golden: Gives you the Golden Parvos Glyph, 'The gilded symbol of the Corpus founder'.
No Promo Codes for Boosters, resources, currency, or free equipment are available at the time of writing.
However, be sure to check back during events or right after mainline updates come out. These are the occasions where Digital Extremes distributes the best limited-time Promo Codes for Warframe.
All free Glyph Codes in Warframe, in alphabetical order
Glyph Codes are the most common type of Redeem Codes. Instead of items, these give you 'Glyphs', which are the icons seen next to your name on the squad.
Most of the Glyph Codes listed here represent Warframe content creators. Other than showing support for your favorite creator, you may also want to redeem some of these Glyphs for how eye-catching they are.
A
AdmiralBahroo
AdmiralBahroo Glyph
AeonKnight86
AeonKnight86 Glyph
AGayGuyPlays
AGayGuyPlays Glyph
AlainLove
AlainLove Glyph
AlexanderDario
AlexanderDario Glyph
Amprov
Amprov Glyph
AngryUnicorn
AngryUnicorn Glyph
AnjetCat
AnjetCat Glyph
AnnoyingKillah
AnnoyingKillah Glyph
AshiSogiTenno
AshiSogiTenno Glyph
Avelna
Avelna Glyph
Aznitrous
Aznitrous Glyph
B
BUFF00N
Buff00n Glyph
BigJimID
BigJimID Glyph
BrazilCommunityDiscord
BrazilCommunityDiscord Glyph
Bricky
Bricky Glyph
BrotherDaz
BrotherDaz Glyph
Brozime
Brozime Glyph
BurnBxx
BurnBxx Glyph
Bwana
Bwana Glyph
C
CaleyEmerald
CaleyEmerald Glyph
Casardis
Casardis Glyph
CephalonSquared
CephalonSquared Glyph
CGsKnackie
CGsKnackie Glyph
ChacyTay
ChacyTay Glyph
Char
Char Glyph
Chelestra
Chelestra Glyph
Cleonaturin
Cleonaturin Glyph
CohhCarnage
CohhCarnage Glyph
Conquera2022
Conquera2022 Glyph
CopyKavat
CopyKavat Glyph
Cpt_Kim
Cpt_Kim Glyph
D
D4NK3R
D4NK3R Glyph
DanielTheDemon
DanielTheDemon Glyph
DasterCreations
DasterCreations Glyph
DatLoon
DatLoon Glyph
DayJobo
DayJobo Glyph
DebbySheen
DebbySheen Glyph
Deejayknight
Deejayknight Glyph
DeepBlueBeard
DeepBlueBeard Glyph
Depths
Depths Glyph
DeuceTheGamer
DeuceTheGamer Glyph
Disfusional
Disfusional Glyph
DillyFrame
DillyFrame Glyph
DimitriV2
DimitriV2 Glyph
DjTechLive
DjTechLive Glyph
DkDiamantes
DkDiamantes Glyph
DNexus
DNexus Glyph
E
Eterion
Eterion Glyph
EdRick
Edrick Glyph
ExtraCredits
Extra Credits Glyph
Eduiy16
Eduiy16 Glyph
ElDanker
ElDanker Glyph
ElGrineerExiliado
ElGrineerExiliado Glyph
EliceGameplay
EliceGameplay Glyph
Elnoraeleo
Elnoraeleo Glyph
Emojv
Emojv Glyph
F
Fated2Perish
Fate2Perish Glyph
FacelessBeanie
FacelessBeanie Glyph
FashionFrameIsEndGame
FashionFrameIsEndGame Glyph
FeelLikeAPlayer
FeelLikeAPlayer Glyph
FloofyDwagon
FloofyDwagon Glyph
FromThe70s
FromThe70s Glyph
FrostyNovaPrime
FrostyNovaPrime Glyph
Frozenballz
Frozenballz Glyph
G
Gara
Gara Glyph
GermanCommunityDiscord
GermanCommunityDiscord Glyph
Gingy
Gingy Glyph
GlamShatterSkull
GlamShatterSkull Glyph
GrindHardSquad
GrindHardSquad Glyph
H
HappinesDark
HappinesDark Glyph
H3DSH0T
H3DSH0T Glyph
Homiinvocado
Homiinvocado Glyph
HotShomStories
HotShomStories Glyph
Hydroxate
Hydroxate Glyph
I
InfernoTheFireLord
InfernoTheFireLord Glyph
IISlip
IISlip Glyph
Iflynn
Iflynn Glyph
Ikedo
Ikedo Glyph
InfoDiversao
InfoDiversao Glyph
IWoply
IWoply Glyph
J
JamieVoiceOver
JamieVoiceOver Glyph
JessiThrower
JessiThrower Glyph
JoeyZero
JoeyZero Glyph
Joriale
Joriale Glyph
JustRLC
JustRLC Glyph
K
KenshinWF
Kenshin Warframe Glyph
K1llerBarbie
K1llerBarbie Glyph
KavatsSchroedinger
KavatsSchroedinger Glyph
KingGothaLion
KingGothaLion Glyph
Kirarahime
Kirarahime Glyph
Kiwad
Kiwad Glyph
Kr1ptonPlayer
Kr1ptonPlayer Glyph
Kretduy
Kretduy Glyph
L
LucianPlaysAllDay
LucianPlaysAllDay Glyph
LadyTheLaddy
LadyTheLaddy Glyph
LeoDoodling
LeoDoodling Glyph
LeyzarGamingViews
LeyzarGamingViews Glyph
L1feWater
L1feWater Glyph
LiliLexi
LiliLexi Glyph
LynxAria
LynxAria Glyph
M
Macho
Macho Glyph
MadFury
MadFury Glyph
Makarimorph
Makarimorph Glyph
McGamerCZ
McGamerCZ Glyph
McMonkeys
McMonkeys Glyph
MHBlacky
MHBlacky Glyph
MichelPostma
MichelPostma Glyph
MikeTheBard
MikeTheBard Glyph
MissFwuffy
MissFwuffy Glyph
Mogamu
Mogamu Glyph
MrSteelWar
MrSteelWar Glyph
N
N00blShowtek
N00blShowtek Glyph
NoSympathyy
NoSympathyy Glyph
O
OddieOwl
OddieOwl Glyph
OOSIJ
OOSIJ Glyph
OriginalWickedFun
OriginalWickedFun Glyph
OrpheusDeluxe
OrpheusDeluxe Glyph
P
PurpleFlurp
PurpleFlurp Glyph
PammyJammy
PammyJammy Glyph
Pandaah
Pandaah Glyph
PlagueDirector
PlagueDirector Glyph
PocketNinja
PocketNinja Glyph
PostiTV
PostiTV Glyph
PrimedAverage
PrimedAverage Glyph
ProfessorBroman
ProfessorBroman Glyph
Purkinje
Purkinje Glyph
Pyrah
Pyrah Glyph
Q
No Glyph Codes beginning with Q as of yet.
R
RagingTerror
RagingTerror Glyph
Rahetalius
Rahetalius Glyph
RainbowWaffles
RainbowWaffles Glyph
RebelDustyPinky
RebelDustyPinky Glyph
Relentlesszen
Relentlesszen Glyph
ReyGanso
ReyGanso Glyph
Rippz0r
Rippz0r Glyph
Ritens
Ritens Glyph
RoyalPrat
RoyalPrat Glyph
RustyFin
RustyFin Glyph
r/Warframe
Warframe Subreddit Glyph
S
SpaceWaifu
SpaceWaifu Glyph
SilentMashiko
SilentMashiko Glyph
Str8opticroyal
Str8opticroyal Glyph
SiejoUmbra
SiejoUmbra Glyph
Sapmatic
Sapmatic Glyph
SarahTsang
SarahTsang Glyph
ScarletMoon
ScarletMoon Glyph
SerdarSari
SerdarSari Glyph
Sharlazard
Sharlazard Glyph
ShenZhao
ShenZhao Glyph
Sherpa
Sherpa Glyph
Shul
Shul Glyph
SillFix
SillFix Glyph
SkillUp
SkillUp Glyph
Smoodie
Smoodie Glyph
Sn0wRC
Sn0wRC Glyph
Strippin
Strippin Glyph
StudioCyen
StudioCyen Glyph
T
TaticalPotato
TaticalPotato Glyph
Tanandra
Tanandra Glyph
Tanchan
Tanchan Glyph
TBGKaru
TBGKaru Glyph
TinBears
TinBears Glyph
TeaWrex
TeaWrex Glyph
TennoForever
TennoForever Glyph
TheGamio
TheGamio Glyph
TheKengineer
TheKengineer Glyph
TioMario
TioMario Glyph
TioRamon
TioRamon Glyph
TotalN3wb
TotalN3wb Glyph
ToxickToe
ToxickToe Glyph
TrashFrame
TrashFrame Glyph
Triburos
Triburos Glyph
U
UreiFen
UreiFen Glyph
UnrealYuki
UnrealYuki Glyph
V
VAMP6X6X6X
VAMP6X6X6X Glyph
Vamppire
Vamppire Glyph
Varlinator
Varlinator Glyph
VashCowaii
VashCowaii Glyph
Vernoc
Vernoc Glyph
VoidFissureBR
VoidFissureBR Glyph
Voli
Voli Glyph
VoltTheHero
VoltTheHero Glyph
VVhiteAngel
VVhiteAngel Glyph
W
Wanderbots
Wanderbots Glyph
WarframeCommunityDiscord
WarframeCommunityDiscord Glyph
WarframeRunway
WarframeRunway Glyph
WarframeWiki
WarframeWiki Glyph
WideScreenJohn
WideScreenJohn Glyph
Woxli
Woxli Glyph
X
Xenogelion
Xenogelion Glyph
xxVampixx
xxVampixx Glyph
Y
YourLuckyClover
YourLuckyClover Glyph
Z
Zarionis
Zarionis Glyph
Zxpfer
Zxpfer Glyph
How to use Warframe Promo Codes
There are two ways you can redeem Promo Codes in Warframe: in-game or from a browser.
To claim Promo Codes in-game:
Go to your Market, which is located on your right-hand side when you look at the Navigation console.
Click on 'Redeem Code' at the bottom-right corner.
Type in and submit the code.
A Dialog box will let you know that you have successfully claimed it, and the item or Glyph will be delivered via Inbox.
To claim Promo codes through any browser:
Log into your Warframe account through the official website.