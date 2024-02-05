  • home icon
  • All Warframe Promo Codes (February 2024): glyph codes, free items, and more

By Sambit Pal
Modified Feb 05, 2024 15:08 IST
Warframe bakcground featuring Loki, Excal, and Ivara
Warframe Promo Codes can be redeemed both in-game and through browser. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe Promo Codes can be used to get various goodies ranging from functional resources to cosmetic customizations. This article is an up-to-date list of all the active Warframe Promo Codes you can claim right now. Otherwise known as Redeem Codes, these are created by the developers and regularly shared with the community, often as a way to promote the latest updates and partner programs.

Warframe is a free-to-play game, but who doesn't like more freebies to sweeten the deal? Some Warframe Promo Codes share more of a decorative purpose, but a few limited-time ones can bestow big boons, such as Boosters.

Note that any Promo Code can only be redeemed once per Warframe account.

Active Warframe Promo Codes (working in February 2024)

A replica Golden Hand that you use to access Granum Void can now be placed in your Orbiter with the help of Warframe Promo Code PARVOS. (Image via Digital Extremes)
Currently, the following are the only active Warframe Promo codes:

  • Parvos: Grants a golden Granum Hand decoration item that you can place in your Orbiter.
  • Golden: Gives you the Golden Parvos Glyph, 'The gilded symbol of the Corpus founder'.

No Promo Codes for Boosters, resources, currency, or free equipment are available at the time of writing.

However, be sure to check back during events or right after mainline updates come out. These are the occasions where Digital Extremes distributes the best limited-time Promo Codes for Warframe.

All free Glyph Codes in Warframe, in alphabetical order

Glyph Codes are the most common type of Redeem Codes. Instead of items, these give you 'Glyphs', which are the icons seen next to your name on the squad.

Most of the Glyph Codes listed here represent Warframe content creators. Other than showing support for your favorite creator, you may also want to redeem some of these Glyphs for how eye-catching they are.

A

AdmiralBahrooAdmiralBahroo Glyph
AeonKnight86AeonKnight86 Glyph
AGayGuyPlaysAGayGuyPlays Glyph
AlainLoveAlainLove Glyph
AlexanderDarioAlexanderDario Glyph
AmprovAmprov Glyph
AngryUnicornAngryUnicorn Glyph
AnjetCatAnjetCat Glyph
AnnoyingKillahAnnoyingKillah Glyph
AshiSogiTennoAshiSogiTenno Glyph
AvelnaAvelna Glyph
AznitrousAznitrous Glyph

B

BUFF00NBuff00n Glyph
BigJimIDBigJimID Glyph
BrazilCommunityDiscordBrazilCommunityDiscord Glyph
BrickyBricky Glyph
BrotherDazBrotherDaz Glyph
BrozimeBrozime Glyph
BurnBxxBurnBxx Glyph
BwanaBwana Glyph

C

CaleyEmeraldCaleyEmerald Glyph
CasardisCasardis Glyph
CephalonSquaredCephalonSquared Glyph
CGsKnackieCGsKnackie Glyph
ChacyTayChacyTay Glyph
CharChar Glyph
ChelestraChelestra Glyph
CleonaturinCleonaturin Glyph
CohhCarnageCohhCarnage Glyph
Conquera2022Conquera2022 Glyph
CopyKavatCopyKavat Glyph
Cpt_KimCpt_Kim Glyph

D

D4NK3RD4NK3R Glyph
DanielTheDemonDanielTheDemon Glyph
DasterCreationsDasterCreations Glyph
DatLoonDatLoon Glyph
DayJoboDayJobo Glyph
DebbySheenDebbySheen Glyph
DeejayknightDeejayknight Glyph
DeepBlueBeardDeepBlueBeard Glyph
DepthsDepths Glyph
DeuceTheGamerDeuceTheGamer Glyph
DisfusionalDisfusional Glyph
DillyFrameDillyFrame Glyph
DimitriV2DimitriV2 Glyph
DjTechLiveDjTechLive Glyph
DkDiamantesDkDiamantes Glyph
DNexusDNexus Glyph

E

EterionEterion Glyph
EdRickEdrick Glyph
ExtraCreditsExtra Credits Glyph
Eduiy16Eduiy16 Glyph
ElDankerElDanker Glyph
ElGrineerExiliadoElGrineerExiliado Glyph
EliceGameplayEliceGameplay Glyph
ElnoraeleoElnoraeleo Glyph
EmojvEmojv Glyph

F

Fated2PerishFate2Perish Glyph
FacelessBeanieFacelessBeanie Glyph
FashionFrameIsEndGameFashionFrameIsEndGame Glyph
FeelLikeAPlayerFeelLikeAPlayer Glyph
FloofyDwagonFloofyDwagon Glyph
FromThe70sFromThe70s Glyph
FrostyNovaPrimeFrostyNovaPrime Glyph
FrozenballzFrozenballz Glyph

G

GaraGara Glyph
GermanCommunityDiscordGermanCommunityDiscord Glyph
GingyGingy Glyph
GlamShatterSkullGlamShatterSkull Glyph
GrindHardSquadGrindHardSquad Glyph

H

HappinesDarkHappinesDark Glyph
H3DSH0TH3DSH0T Glyph
HomiinvocadoHomiinvocado Glyph
HotShomStoriesHotShomStories Glyph
HydroxateHydroxate Glyph

I

InfernoTheFireLordInfernoTheFireLord Glyph
IISlipIISlip Glyph
IflynnIflynn Glyph
IkedoIkedo Glyph
InfoDiversaoInfoDiversao Glyph
IWoplyIWoply Glyph

J

JamieVoiceOverJamieVoiceOver Glyph
JessiThrowerJessiThrower Glyph
JoeyZeroJoeyZero Glyph
JorialeJoriale Glyph
JustRLCJustRLC Glyph

K

KenshinWFKenshin Warframe Glyph
K1llerBarbieK1llerBarbie Glyph
KavatsSchroedingerKavatsSchroedinger Glyph
KingGothaLionKingGothaLion Glyph
KirarahimeKirarahime Glyph
KiwadKiwad Glyph
Kr1ptonPlayerKr1ptonPlayer Glyph
KretduyKretduy Glyph

L

LucianPlaysAllDayLucianPlaysAllDay Glyph
LadyTheLaddyLadyTheLaddy Glyph
LeoDoodlingLeoDoodling Glyph
LeyzarGamingViewsLeyzarGamingViews Glyph
L1feWaterL1feWater Glyph
LiliLexiLiliLexi Glyph
LynxAriaLynxAria Glyph

M

MachoMacho Glyph
MadFuryMadFury Glyph
MakarimorphMakarimorph Glyph
McGamerCZMcGamerCZ Glyph
McMonkeysMcMonkeys Glyph
MHBlackyMHBlacky Glyph
MichelPostmaMichelPostma Glyph
MikeTheBardMikeTheBard Glyph
MissFwuffyMissFwuffy Glyph
MogamuMogamu Glyph
MrSteelWarMrSteelWar Glyph

N

N00blShowtek N00blShowtek Glyph
NoSympathyy NoSympathyy Glyph

O

OddieOwlOddieOwl Glyph
OOSIJOOSIJ Glyph
OriginalWickedFunOriginalWickedFun Glyph
OrpheusDeluxeOrpheusDeluxe Glyph

P

PurpleFlurpPurpleFlurp Glyph
PammyJammyPammyJammy Glyph
PandaahPandaah Glyph
PlagueDirectorPlagueDirector Glyph
PocketNinjaPocketNinja Glyph
PostiTVPostiTV Glyph
PrimedAveragePrimedAverage Glyph
ProfessorBromanProfessorBroman Glyph
PurkinjePurkinje Glyph
PyrahPyrah Glyph

Q

No Glyph Codes beginning with Q as of yet.

R

RagingTerrorRagingTerror Glyph
RahetaliusRahetalius Glyph
RainbowWafflesRainbowWaffles Glyph
RebelDustyPinkyRebelDustyPinky Glyph
RelentlesszenRelentlesszen Glyph
ReyGansoReyGanso Glyph
Rippz0rRippz0r Glyph
RitensRitens Glyph
RoyalPratRoyalPrat Glyph
RustyFinRustyFin Glyph
r/WarframeWarframe Subreddit Glyph

S

SpaceWaifuSpaceWaifu Glyph
SilentMashikoSilentMashiko Glyph
Str8opticroyalStr8opticroyal Glyph
SiejoUmbraSiejoUmbra Glyph
SapmaticSapmatic Glyph
SarahTsangSarahTsang Glyph
ScarletMoonScarletMoon Glyph
SerdarSariSerdarSari Glyph
SharlazardSharlazard Glyph
ShenZhaoShenZhao Glyph
SherpaSherpa Glyph
ShulShul Glyph
SillFixSillFix Glyph
SkillUpSkillUp Glyph
SmoodieSmoodie Glyph
Sn0wRCSn0wRC Glyph
StrippinStrippin Glyph
StudioCyenStudioCyen Glyph

T

TaticalPotatoTaticalPotato Glyph
TanandraTanandra Glyph
TanchanTanchan Glyph
TBGKaruTBGKaru Glyph
TinBearsTinBears Glyph
TeaWrexTeaWrex Glyph
TennoForeverTennoForever Glyph
TheGamioTheGamio Glyph
TheKengineerTheKengineer Glyph
TioMarioTioMario Glyph
TioRamonTioRamon Glyph
TotalN3wbTotalN3wb Glyph
ToxickToeToxickToe Glyph
TrashFrameTrashFrame Glyph
TriburosTriburos Glyph

U

UreiFenUreiFen Glyph
UnrealYukiUnrealYuki Glyph

V

VAMP6X6X6XVAMP6X6X6X Glyph
VamppireVamppire Glyph
VarlinatorVarlinator Glyph
VashCowaiiVashCowaii Glyph
VernocVernoc Glyph
VoidFissureBRVoidFissureBR Glyph
VoliVoli Glyph
VoltTheHeroVoltTheHero Glyph
VVhiteAngelVVhiteAngel Glyph

W

WanderbotsWanderbots Glyph
WarframeCommunityDiscordWarframeCommunityDiscord Glyph
WarframeRunwayWarframeRunway Glyph
WarframeWikiWarframeWiki Glyph
WideScreenJohnWideScreenJohn Glyph
WoxliWoxli Glyph

X

XenogelionXenogelion Glyph
xxVampixxxxVampixx Glyph

Y

YourLuckyCloverYourLuckyClover Glyph

Z

ZarionisZarionis Glyph
ZxpferZxpfer Glyph

How to use Warframe Promo Codes

There are two ways you can redeem Promo Codes in Warframe: in-game or from a browser.

To claim Promo Codes in-game:

  • Go to your Market, which is located on your right-hand side when you look at the Navigation console.
  • Click on 'Redeem Code' at the bottom-right corner.
  • Type in and submit the code.
  • A Dialog box will let you know that you have successfully claimed it, and the item or Glyph will be delivered via Inbox.
All active Warframe Promo Codes can be claimed in-game from the Market. (Image via Digital Extremes)
To claim Promo codes through any browser:

  • Log into your Warframe account through the official website.
  • Go to the Promo Code page.
  • Type in your code and click 'Submit Code'.
  • If successful, the page will display 'Thanks for redeeming your code!'
  • The items will be delivered via Inbox when you open the game.

Note that Redeem Codes have an expiry date, after which they become inactive. Entering an inactive Code will give you the 'Invalid Code' error.

This article will be updated regularly to include new Warframe Promo Codes, so make sure to bookmark and check back later!

