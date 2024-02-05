All Warframe Promo Codes (February 2024): glyph codes, free items, and more

Warframe Promo Codes can be used to get various goodies ranging from functional resources to cosmetic customizations. This article is an up-to-date list of all the active Warframe Promo Codes you can claim right now. Otherwise known as Redeem Codes, these are created by the developers and regularly shared with the community, often as a way to promote the latest updates and partner programs.

Warframe is a free-to-play game, but who doesn't like more freebies to sweeten the deal? Some Warframe Promo Codes share more of a decorative purpose, but a few limited-time ones can bestow big boons, such as Boosters.

Note that any Promo Code can only be redeemed once per Warframe account.

Active Warframe Promo Codes (working in February 2024)

A replica Golden Hand that you use to access Granum Void can now be placed in your Orbiter with the help of Warframe Promo Code PARVOS. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Currently, the following are the only active Warframe Promo codes:

Parvos : Grants a golden Granum Hand decoration item that you can place in your Orbiter.

: Grants a golden Granum Hand decoration item that you can place in your Orbiter. Golden: Gives you the Golden Parvos Glyph, 'The gilded symbol of the Corpus founder'.

No Promo Codes for Boosters, resources, currency, or free equipment are available at the time of writing.

However, be sure to check back during events or right after mainline updates come out. These are the occasions where Digital Extremes distributes the best limited-time Promo Codes for Warframe.

All free Glyph Codes in Warframe, in alphabetical order

Glyph Codes are the most common type of Redeem Codes. Instead of items, these give you 'Glyphs', which are the icons seen next to your name on the squad.

Most of the Glyph Codes listed here represent Warframe content creators. Other than showing support for your favorite creator, you may also want to redeem some of these Glyphs for how eye-catching they are.

A

AdmiralBahroo AdmiralBahroo Glyph AeonKnight86 AeonKnight86 Glyph AGayGuyPlays AGayGuyPlays Glyph AlainLove AlainLove Glyph AlexanderDario AlexanderDario Glyph Amprov Amprov Glyph AngryUnicorn AngryUnicorn Glyph AnjetCat AnjetCat Glyph AnnoyingKillah AnnoyingKillah Glyph AshiSogiTenno AshiSogiTenno Glyph Avelna Avelna Glyph Aznitrous Aznitrous Glyph

B

BUFF00N Buff00n Glyph BigJimID BigJimID Glyph BrazilCommunityDiscord BrazilCommunityDiscord Glyph Bricky Bricky Glyph BrotherDaz BrotherDaz Glyph Brozime Brozime Glyph BurnBxx BurnBxx Glyph Bwana Bwana Glyph

C

CaleyEmerald CaleyEmerald Glyph Casardis Casardis Glyph CephalonSquared CephalonSquared Glyph CGsKnackie CGsKnackie Glyph ChacyTay ChacyTay Glyph Char Char Glyph Chelestra Chelestra Glyph Cleonaturin Cleonaturin Glyph CohhCarnage CohhCarnage Glyph Conquera2022 Conquera2022 Glyph CopyKavat CopyKavat Glyph Cpt_Kim Cpt_Kim Glyph

D

D4NK3R D4NK3R Glyph DanielTheDemon DanielTheDemon Glyph DasterCreations DasterCreations Glyph DatLoon DatLoon Glyph DayJobo DayJobo Glyph DebbySheen DebbySheen Glyph Deejayknight Deejayknight Glyph DeepBlueBeard DeepBlueBeard Glyph Depths Depths Glyph DeuceTheGamer DeuceTheGamer Glyph Disfusional Disfusional Glyph DillyFrame DillyFrame Glyph DimitriV2 DimitriV2 Glyph DjTechLive DjTechLive Glyph DkDiamantes DkDiamantes Glyph DNexus DNexus Glyph

E

Eterion Eterion Glyph EdRick Edrick Glyph ExtraCredits Extra Credits Glyph Eduiy16 Eduiy16 Glyph ElDanker ElDanker Glyph ElGrineerExiliado ElGrineerExiliado Glyph EliceGameplay EliceGameplay Glyph Elnoraeleo Elnoraeleo Glyph Emojv Emojv Glyph

F

Fated2Perish Fate2Perish Glyph FacelessBeanie FacelessBeanie Glyph FashionFrameIsEndGame FashionFrameIsEndGame Glyph FeelLikeAPlayer FeelLikeAPlayer Glyph FloofyDwagon FloofyDwagon Glyph FromThe70s FromThe70s Glyph FrostyNovaPrime FrostyNovaPrime Glyph Frozenballz Frozenballz Glyph

G

Gara Gara Glyph GermanCommunityDiscord GermanCommunityDiscord Glyph Gingy Gingy Glyph GlamShatterSkull GlamShatterSkull Glyph GrindHardSquad GrindHardSquad Glyph

H

HappinesDark HappinesDark Glyph H3DSH0T H3DSH0T Glyph Homiinvocado Homiinvocado Glyph HotShomStories HotShomStories Glyph Hydroxate Hydroxate Glyph

I

InfernoTheFireLord InfernoTheFireLord Glyph IISlip IISlip Glyph Iflynn Iflynn Glyph Ikedo Ikedo Glyph InfoDiversao InfoDiversao Glyph IWoply IWoply Glyph

J

JamieVoiceOver JamieVoiceOver Glyph JessiThrower JessiThrower Glyph JoeyZero JoeyZero Glyph Joriale Joriale Glyph JustRLC JustRLC Glyph

K

KenshinWF Kenshin Warframe Glyph K1llerBarbie K1llerBarbie Glyph KavatsSchroedinger KavatsSchroedinger Glyph KingGothaLion KingGothaLion Glyph Kirarahime Kirarahime Glyph Kiwad Kiwad Glyph Kr1ptonPlayer Kr1ptonPlayer Glyph Kretduy Kretduy Glyph

L

LucianPlaysAllDay LucianPlaysAllDay Glyph LadyTheLaddy LadyTheLaddy Glyph LeoDoodling LeoDoodling Glyph LeyzarGamingViews LeyzarGamingViews Glyph L1feWater L1feWater Glyph LiliLexi LiliLexi Glyph LynxAria LynxAria Glyph

M

Macho Macho Glyph MadFury MadFury Glyph Makarimorph Makarimorph Glyph McGamerCZ McGamerCZ Glyph McMonkeys McMonkeys Glyph MHBlacky MHBlacky Glyph MichelPostma MichelPostma Glyph MikeTheBard MikeTheBard Glyph MissFwuffy MissFwuffy Glyph Mogamu Mogamu Glyph MrSteelWar MrSteelWar Glyph

N

N00blShowtek N00blShowtek Glyph NoSympathyy NoSympathyy Glyph

O

OddieOwl OddieOwl Glyph OOSIJ OOSIJ Glyph OriginalWickedFun OriginalWickedFun Glyph OrpheusDeluxe OrpheusDeluxe Glyph

P

PurpleFlurp PurpleFlurp Glyph PammyJammy PammyJammy Glyph Pandaah Pandaah Glyph PlagueDirector PlagueDirector Glyph PocketNinja PocketNinja Glyph PostiTV PostiTV Glyph PrimedAverage PrimedAverage Glyph ProfessorBroman ProfessorBroman Glyph Purkinje Purkinje Glyph Pyrah Pyrah Glyph

Q

No Glyph Codes beginning with Q as of yet.

R

RagingTerror RagingTerror Glyph Rahetalius Rahetalius Glyph RainbowWaffles RainbowWaffles Glyph RebelDustyPinky RebelDustyPinky Glyph Relentlesszen Relentlesszen Glyph ReyGanso ReyGanso Glyph Rippz0r Rippz0r Glyph Ritens Ritens Glyph RoyalPrat RoyalPrat Glyph RustyFin RustyFin Glyph r/Warframe Warframe Subreddit Glyph

S

SpaceWaifu SpaceWaifu Glyph SilentMashiko SilentMashiko Glyph Str8opticroyal Str8opticroyal Glyph SiejoUmbra SiejoUmbra Glyph Sapmatic Sapmatic Glyph SarahTsang SarahTsang Glyph ScarletMoon ScarletMoon Glyph SerdarSari SerdarSari Glyph Sharlazard Sharlazard Glyph ShenZhao ShenZhao Glyph Sherpa Sherpa Glyph Shul Shul Glyph SillFix SillFix Glyph SkillUp SkillUp Glyph Smoodie Smoodie Glyph Sn0wRC Sn0wRC Glyph Strippin Strippin Glyph StudioCyen StudioCyen Glyph

T

TaticalPotato TaticalPotato Glyph Tanandra Tanandra Glyph Tanchan Tanchan Glyph TBGKaru TBGKaru Glyph TinBears TinBears Glyph TeaWrex TeaWrex Glyph TennoForever TennoForever Glyph TheGamio TheGamio Glyph TheKengineer TheKengineer Glyph TioMario TioMario Glyph TioRamon TioRamon Glyph TotalN3wb TotalN3wb Glyph ToxickToe ToxickToe Glyph TrashFrame TrashFrame Glyph Triburos Triburos Glyph

U

UreiFen UreiFen Glyph UnrealYuki UnrealYuki Glyph

V

VAMP6X6X6X VAMP6X6X6X Glyph Vamppire Vamppire Glyph Varlinator Varlinator Glyph VashCowaii VashCowaii Glyph Vernoc Vernoc Glyph VoidFissureBR VoidFissureBR Glyph Voli Voli Glyph VoltTheHero VoltTheHero Glyph VVhiteAngel VVhiteAngel Glyph

W

Wanderbots Wanderbots Glyph WarframeCommunityDiscord WarframeCommunityDiscord Glyph WarframeRunway WarframeRunway Glyph WarframeWiki WarframeWiki Glyph WideScreenJohn WideScreenJohn Glyph Woxli Woxli Glyph

X

Xenogelion Xenogelion Glyph xxVampixx xxVampixx Glyph

Y

YourLuckyClover YourLuckyClover Glyph

Z

Zarionis Zarionis Glyph Zxpfer Zxpfer Glyph

How to use Warframe Promo Codes

There are two ways you can redeem Promo Codes in Warframe: in-game or from a browser.

To claim Promo Codes in-game:

Go to your Market, which is located on your right-hand side when you look at the Navigation console.

Click on 'Redeem Code' at the bottom-right corner.

Type in and submit the code.

A Dialog box will let you know that you have successfully claimed it, and the item or Glyph will be delivered via Inbox.

All active Warframe Promo Codes can be claimed in-game from the Market. (Image via Digital Extremes)

To claim Promo codes through any browser:

Log into your Warframe account through the official website.

Go to the Promo Code page.

Type in your code and click 'Submit Code'.

If successful, the page will display 'Thanks for redeeming your code!'

The items will be delivered via Inbox when you open the game.

Note that Redeem Codes have an expiry date, after which they become inactive. Entering an inactive Code will give you the 'Invalid Code' error.

This article will be updated regularly to include new Warframe Promo Codes, so make sure to bookmark and check back later!

