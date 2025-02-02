Everything coming to Warframe with the Techrot Encore update

Techrot Encore is Warframe's first major update in 2025, and it's essentially the Echoes of 1999 patch that many of us have been waiting for. There's no concrete release date for Techrot Encore beyond just March 2025, but we do know a lot of details that were revealed during Devstream 184 — and there is indeed a lot to unpack here.

The total update will be a hefty addendum to Warframe 1999 content, but it's far from a content island vertical expansion. Not all of the features have been fully unveiled yet, but a substantial amount of material is known.

All new equipment and features coming in Warframe Techrot Encore update

There's a lot of new stuff coming with the Techrot Encore; the sheer volume actually rivals the mainline Warframe 199 update itself. Here's a quick rundown of the elements.

Technocyte Coda, i.e. Infested Liches

Familiar scene, unfamiliar faces (Image via Digital Extremes)

The highlight feature we have all been waiting for is, of course, the Technocyte Coda themselves. Those who have followed the game last year will likely know how it's conceptualized as a boy-band, but the Lich hunt itself also comes with its own twist.

Generated through a Snakes minigame in Hollvania consoles, this variety of Liches will be taken down by the right combination of Antivirus mods, and you can fasten the process with the new Potency mods. The bosses will initially be duet fights, and it will eventually be a showdown against the whole five-man encore in the Earth Proxima.

Defeating the Technocyte Coda will always drop enough Live Heartcells to purchase a Coda weapon from Eleanor.

Technocyte Coda Weapons

Coda Weapons will eat the meta (Image via Digital Extremes)

With a new variety of Liches come a new variety of Lich weapons. As promised before, 13 Coda weapons are coming to Warframe with the release batch in the Techrot Encore update. Check out our guide on all the Coda weapons (as revealed thus far) to learn more.

Here are some additional details revealed in Devstream 184:

Coda Weapons can be purchased from Eleanor based on a four-day vendor reset rotation, similar to Ergo Glast's melee Tenets.

A new item being introduced alongside Coda weapons is the Elemental Vyse, which will let you freely switch the progenitor Elemental type on a Coda weapon as long as it's Rank 40.

Scaldra Weapons

Alongside Coda weapons, four new Scaldra-themed weapons are also coming to Warframe this March. The list includes a sidearm, an assault rifle that looks like the Scaldra mockup of the Kalashnikov, as well as a grenade launcher and an RPG.

New Warframe: Temple

Nothing quite templar about this (Image via Digital Extremes)

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming 60th unique Warframe, Temple. We only know that they will prominently feature a Guitar as a central part of their design and kit. With placement in the Techrot Encore update, there's a possibility that Temple will be the boyband-frame, and thus similar to Octavia.

New cosmetics

Gyre Deluxe Skin, Steampunk-themed. Bundle will include Alternox Deluxe Skin too.

Eight new Operator hairstyles for Drifter and Operator. These will be identical to custom hair seen on Whispers in the Walls and Warframe 1999 characters including Hex members, Loid, and more.

Two new Scaldra-themed Operator and Drifter outfits.

KIM system continuation

Rebecca Ford's favourite romance author is hard at work behind the scenes to implement all-new lines for your chosen romance option over at KIM. In general, the broader goal is to keep expanding the KIM system with more conversations to keep it fresh. An option to reset and force all conversations will also be introduced with the Techrot Encore update.

4 new Protoframes

The Hex will now potentially be a 10-man gang with four new Protoframes. Digital Extremes have not revealed who they are yet. However, in our estimation, the new picks should be among the OG frames from the Vanilla build, which means: Ash, Loki, Ember, and Rhino.

QoL changes

Some massive new QoL changes are coming to Warframe with Techrot Encore, including but not limited to:

Defense missions will now have three waves per rotation instead of five, following the structure of Defense in The Circuit.

Psuedo-Exalted abilities such as Landslide (Atlas) and Whipclaw (Khora) will now have their own separate modding platform, which essentially bids goodbye to stat-sticks for that purpose. While it's meant to be a beginner-friendly QoL change, it is a nerf for veterans who main these Warframes.

All players will get +30 to base Riven Capacity.

Aura Forma will now become Omni Forma, which can basically turn any mod slot into an Universal slot that adapts to polarity of any slotted mod (non-Umbral).

That's the gist of all we know about Warframe's Techrot Encore update so far. More details will drop in the February Devstream 185, and we'll update this article with all the new material then. Stay tuned for more Warframe guide and news on Sportskeeda:

