Warframe is getting four new protoframes this March, including definitely-not-David-Bowie

Techrot Encore, the Echoes update for Warframe 1999, is coming on March 19. As teased before, there's four new Protoframes coming with it, but no one would have guessed that one of them would be a strikingly close David Bowie look-alike. This is Flair, the protoframe for Temple, the 60th unique Warframe also coming with the update, and given their rock 'n roll theme, it fits into the glove perfectly.

The protoframes will be integrated into the KIM system like all other Warframe 1999 characters, and they will also be standalone purchasable Gemini Skins for their respective Warframes

Who are the four protoframes coming with Warframe: Techrot Encore?

The four Protoframes as revealed in Devstream 185 (Image via Digital Extremes)

At a glimpse, here's the four protoframes coming to Warframe with Techrot Encore:

Kaya - Nova/Nova Prime skin

Flair - Temple (new Warframe) skin

Minerva - Saryn/Saryn Prime skin

Velimir - Frost/Frost Prime skin

When the idea of four new Protoframes was teased initially during Devstream 184, it was more or less implicit that it would be more of the old legacy frames that have been in the game since the beginning. In that regard, Saryn is a bit of an unexpected entry, but given the popularity of this Warframe, it makes complete sense.

To answer the biggest question a number of players will have: no, none of these characters will be dateable via the KIM system. Warframe's Romance remains exclusive to The Hex members - for now.

A in-world explanation is also the fact that Vlimir (Frost) and Minerva (Saryn) are ex-lovers, so it's possible you'll get to resolve their differences as part of the story beats of new Techrot Encore quest.

The big shocker here is, of course, Flair. The fact that Temple would be involved in the new protoframe quartet was accidentally teased by Creative Director Rebecca Ford during Devstream 184, but for it to be David Bowie is a shade of quirky not even Warframe players expected.

In any case, it's completely on-brand for Temple's protoframe counterpart to e modelled after a real-life glam-rock legend. The update even comes with a new Defense game mode completely themed around Temple's stage-presence roots.

