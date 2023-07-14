Warframe Baro Ki'teer location, arrival time, and items this week (July 14, 2023)

Warframe sets an industry-wide example when it comes to building a fair free-to-play live service game model. Players can obtain all items in the game, save for Excalibur Prime. The tradeoff for this availability is the fact that not all the items are readily available. The biggest example of this is Primed Mods. Unlike Prime Warframe and Weapon components, the Primed Mods can only be obtained from Baro Ki'Teer, the Void Trader.

Admittedly, you can always acquire these items from other players via trade chat. For those who want to play solo or prefer acquiring items from their direct drop sources, almost all of Baro Ki'Teer's merchandise is uniquely accessible only from his inventory.

Where to find Baro Ki'Teer in Warframe?

Baro Ki'Teer arrives on alternating Fridays to a Tenno relay at 6 am PT (9 am ET) and stays for exactly 24 hours in that relay. For this week, Baro Ki'teer can be found in Larunda Relay (Mercury). He will be stationed in the main central room of this Relay until Sunday (16 July 2023).

How to buy items from Baro Ki'Teer in Warframe?

All items on Baro Ki'Teer can be bought for a combination of Credits and Ducats. Credits can be farmed from many sources in the game, as it is the most common form of currency.

Ducats, on the other hand, can only be obtained from the Void Trader's Ducat Kiosks located in any Relay. Unlike Baro Ki'Teer's stock, the Ducats can be acquired any time of the week, as the kiosks are always operational.

Ducats can be purchased in exchange for Primed Parts for weapons and frames, obtained by cracking Void Relics from the four eras. The Ducat price for a Primed part is determined only by its rarity in the Relic.

Primed Part Rarity Ducats Common (Bronze) 15 (25 in a few cases) Uncommon (Silver) 45 (65 in a few cases) Rare (Gold) 100

Warframe Baro Ki'Teer inventory this week: Primed Mods, Weapons, Cosmetics, and recommendations

For this week, Baro Ki'Teer's Primed merchandise and other stock include:

Mods

Primed Reach - 300 Ducats, 220,000 Credits

Split Flights - 300 Ducats, 200,000 Credits

Primed Cleanse Corrupted - 350 Ducats, 140,000 Credits (For Shotguns)

Weapons

Mara Detron - 500 Ducats, 200,000 Credits

Halikar Wraith - 450 Ducats, 350,000 Credits

Cosmetics

Scoria Diadem (Operator) (New)

Ki'Teer Earpiece (Operator)

Ki'Teer Syandana

Ki'Teer Glyph

Ki'Teer Moa Skin

Prisma Daedalus Armor Set

De Nas Pistol Skin

Odonata Elixis Skin

Sonicor Elixis Skin

Hydoird Immortal Skin

Fae Path Ephemera

Liset Cydonia Skin

Recommendations:

For this week's Baro-exclusive non-cosmetic items, the order of priority for an average player should be:

Sands of Inaros Blueprint (for those who haven't done the quest yet)

Primed Reach

Split Flights (for Proboscis Cernos users)

Primed Cleanse Corpus

Halikar Wraith

Mara Detron

Primed Reach is situationally useful on low-range melee weapons like daggers. Primed Cleanse Corrupted is a faction damage mod that can greatly boost your damage against Corpus units, including the Profit-Taker heist. However, this one is for shotguns, which is an uncommon weapon class for the Profit-Taker fight.

Split Flights is a good Multishot mod for Proboscis Cernos in particular. However, it cannot be used in the same build as Galvanized Chamber or Split Chamber.

The Mara Detron and Halikar Wraith are not top-tier weapons. They do not have any niche uses that the Tenet Detron and other Glaive weapons, respectively, can fulfill. Grab them only for the Mastery Rank.