Warframe Prime Resurgence 2023 schedule, details, rewards, and more

Warframe developers are wrapping up 2023 with a host of holiday gifts for their community. Alongside a mainline update and a clan operation, the Prime Resurgence event will be the main attraction this winter. Simply put, you can pick up 18 vaulted Primed frames as well as their signature weapons and accessories during this event.

Primed gear is a highly coveted, powerful variant of pre-existing equipment and Warframes. They provide direct benefits with enhanced stats, additional polarities to relieve Forma cost, and a unique regal Orokin theme to distinguish themselves visually.

Warframe Prime Resurgence event, explained

Before there was Primed Resurgence, the old Primed Vault system would often lead to year-long waits for a piece of equipment to become available via Orokin Relics.

Prime Resurgence is a system where you exchange Aya for specific vaulted Relics, available on a rotational basis.

You can head over to the "Prime Resurgence" section of the Market to do these transactions, complete with a search feature to pinpoint necessary Relics for a weapon or frame.

Varzia's Prime Resurgence shop was originally introduced as a limited-time event to let new players catch up with all of the available Primed Gear. During this event, all the vaulted Relics could be acquired on a two-week rotational basis from November 2021 to January 2022.

The current persistent Prime Resurgence system, operational since September 2022, metes out the same rewards in monthly rotations.

The Prime Resurgence 'event' is essentially a rapid-fire round of the rotations.

Note that the new Prime Resurgence event will not cover all of the available Primed frames or weapons comprehensively.

Prime Resurgence, starting December 2023, will bring back the original event's fortnight-long windows to claim Vaulted Relics, keeping the Aya transaction system intact.

When will Warframe Prime Resurgence event take place?

You can visit Varzia in Maroo's Bazaar or do the transactions directly from the Market in your Orbiter

Primed Resurgence will begin on December 21, 2023 (2 pm ET), and wrap up its final rotation on February 15 (2 pm ET). Here's a breakdown of what you can get each week:

Rotation Date Available Warframes Available Weapons and Equipment December 21 - January 14 Mesa Prime, Ivara Prime,Hydroid Prime, Oberon Prime Akjagara Prime, Redeemer Prime, Sybaris Prime, Silva and Aegis Prime, Baza Prime, Aksomati Prime, Nami Skyla Prime, Ballistica Prime January 4 - January 18 Volt Prime, Loki Prime, Nova Prime, Trinity Prime Odonata Prime, Bo Prime, Wyrm Prime, Soma Prime January 18 - February 1 Saryn Prime, Valkyr Prime, Atlas Prime, Vauban Prime Spira Prime, Nikana Prime, Cernos Prime, Venka Prime, Tekko Prime, Dethcube Prime, Fragor Prime, Akstiletto Prime February 1 - February 15(Last Chance Rotation) All of the above + Rhino Prime, Nyx Prime All of the above + Ankyros Prime, Boltor Prime, Scindo Prime, Hikou Prime

Like the original event in 2022, the "Last Chance" rotation will contain all the available Warframes and weapons in one place, so you can pick up the pieces missing from your collection.

Furthermore, you can use Regal Aya — purchased for real money — to obtain more exclusive merchandise. This premium currency can be used to buy pre-built Primed Warframes and exclusive cosmetics such as armor sets, Syandanas, and Ephemeras that were originally available as part of their Prime Access pack.