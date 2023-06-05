How to easily farm Void Relics in Warframe: fastest Lith, Meso, Neo, Axi farms explained

In Warframe, there are 'Primed' variants to numerous in-game equipment. They offer various stat enhancements and extra polarity slots over their original counterparts. Even in the many cases where these stat boosts are not game-changing, they are nevertheless highly sought after.

There are three ways to get Primed Warframes and weapons. You can buy them off Prime Access for real money, exchange Platinum with other players for the components, or farm them entirely on your own. They can be found in Void Relics, Orokin objects that drop from various sources in the game.

The release of brand-new Primes presents an excellent opportunity for players looking to make a quick buck. With every fresh Prime Access, players are eager to get their hands on the novelty equipment. Consequently, the community market value for them is sky-high. Knowing the most efficient methods to farm the Relics within this window is imperative.

How to farm Warframe Void Relics efficiently in 2023

The Void Relics are between four eras: Lith, Meso, Neo, and Axi. These tiers do not correspond to the rarity of drops within. They indicate the beginning level of missions in which they are dropped. The most efficient way to farm the Relics varies between each era.

Fastest way to farm Lith Relics in Warframe

Endless mission enthusiasts may look to run Olympus on Mars. It is a Disruption mission with a guaranteed drop chance for a Lith relic each A rotation. Disruption spins work differently than other endless modes, and you can get three A rotations until round 3 if you only defend one conduit per round.

However, the fastest way to farm Lith Relics is by rushing through the Capture node on Void called Hepit. It has an almost-guaranteed Lith Relic drop upon mission completion, barring the occasional Aya. With a kitted-out Titania or Wukong, each run can be done within a minute.

Fastest way to farm Meso Relics in Warframe

There are two ways to farm Meso Relics efficiently. The first is the aforementioned Disruption node Olympus on Mars. Round 2 onwards has a guaranteed Meso drop, granted you can defend all four conduits every round. One can get a Meso Relic every 2 to 3 minutes with an entire squad well-versed in Disruption.

For players who can breeze through the Void tileset, the Capture node Ukko in Void is a toss-up between Neo and Meso Relics as end-mission rewards. A more laid-back third option is Jupiter, IO, with a nuke frame, where the plan is to extract after wave 10.

Fastest way to farm Neo Relics in Warframe

Many players vouch for the speedrun mentioned above through Ukko, Void, as the fastest way to farm Neo Relic. However, this mission has a 50% chance of giving you a Meso Relic instead of Neo.

The most consistent method for Neo Relics is Ur, a Disruption node on Uranus. Its scaling significantly ramps up after a few rounds, but experienced players with a properly built Ash can easily chew through each round in less than 2 minutes.

Fastest way to farm Axi Relics in Warframe

While Relics from other eras have some wiggle room in terms of where you get to farm them relatively quickly, Axi does not present many options. One undisputed king of farming Axi Relics in Warframe is the Lua Disruption node, Apollo.

The drop table on its B and C rotations is populated exclusively with Axi Relics, meaning that from round 4 onwards, defending two conduits per run is enough to guarantee an Axi drop.

