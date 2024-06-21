This week at Xur in Destiny 2 (August 23 to 27): Exotics and Legendaries, Strange Coin farm, and more

Xur in Destiny 2 got a complete rework to his inventory. The Agent of the Nine follows a reputation system for everything and accepts only one specific currency due to the removal of Legendary Shards. It also seems as though Xur will be coming in one location every week, unlike what the players used to get before The Final Shape.

This article lists all the items Xur has brought in a week. He usually brings in exotic catalysts alongside the usual package of Exotic armor pieces, weapons, and Legendary weapons. Readers will find updated details on Xur every weekend throughout the Year 7 Episodes of The Final Shape.

Where is Xur Today in Destiny 2? Check Xur location for August 16 to 20, 2024

Xur location at the Tower in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Xur can be found in the Bazaar location of the Tower. You can teleport to either the Annex or the Courtyard waypoint of the location, and head for the Ramen shop opposite Ikora. Look for a small alley beside the Ramen shop and you will find Xur there.

How to get to Xur's Location (August 16 to 20)

To get to Xur, teleport to either the Annex or Courtyard of the Tower. If you spawn on Annex, go straight past Drifter's and Ada-1's rooms, and take the stairs that lead to Bazaar. Locate the Ramen shop and look for the alley just beside it to find Xur.

Alley beside Ramen shop (Image via Bungie)

From Courtyard, take a right past Banshee's shop and follow down the stairs. Take a right, go straight through the corridor with light decorations, and take a left that leads to the Bazaar. The Ramen shop will be to your right, alongside the small alley with Xur.

What is Xur selling today? (August 23 to 27)

As mentioned previously, Xur underwent a major change in his inventory setup, as players must navigate a bit more to find what they need. Aside from the usual Exotic and Legendary items, a couple of random Exotic catalysts will now be in rotation every week, letting both newer players and veterans complete their collections.

Exotic catalysts:

Trinity Ghoul catalyst this week (Image via Bungie)

Fighting Lion Catalyst

Trinity Ghoul Catalyst

Exotic armor pieces:

Exotic Class Item (Image via Bungie)

Wormhusk Crown with 15 Mobility and 18 Strength

Doom Fang Pauldron with 24 Intellect

Claws of Ahamkara with 14 Discipline

Exotic Class Item with random perks in exchange for 41 Strange Coins

Exotic weapons:

Hawkmoon with Opening Shot (Worth picking up)

Sweet Business Kinetic Auto Rifle

Wavesplitter Void Special Trace Rifle

The Colony Void Heavy Grenade Launcher

Legendary weapons (only the ones worth getting):

Escape Velocity Kinetic 900 RPM Submachine Gun with Threat Detector and Quickdraw. Great for PvP.

Wolftone Draw Precision Framed Arc Bow with Threat Detector and Cornered

Legendary armor pieces (only the ones worth getting):

Warlocks have the Simulator set, with Legs having 25 Resilience

Hunters can get the Simulator Boots with 25 stat in Mobility

Titans can get the Leg armor with 25 Mobility as well

Other Exotic weapons such as Dead Man's Tale, Whisper of the Worm, Outbreak Perfected, Revision Zero, and Starcrossed can be picked up by running the rotating Exotic missions every week.

Hawkmoon is the only Exotic quest weapon that can be purchased from Xur, as its associated quest has been vaulted in Destiny 2.

How to get Strange Coins in Destiny 2?

Strange Coins can be acquired by running ritual activities, such as Crucible, Strike, and Gambit. Here is an estimated number of the Strange Coin drops from each run:

Vanguard Strikes: Four Strange Coins

Four Strange Coins Nightfall Strikes: Four Strange Coins

Four Strange Coins Onslaught: Four Strange Coins

Four Strange Coins Crucible matches (any, including Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner): Two to three Strange Coins depending on win or loss

Two to three Strange Coins depending on win or loss Gambit matches: Two to three Strange Coins depending on win or loss

Ritual activities in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The "Favor of the Nine" buff, found under "More Strange Offers," can increase the number of Coins per run by 2 to 3. Readers can refer to our Strange Coin farming guide to become an efficient customer of Xur during the weekends.

