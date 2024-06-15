Better Devils god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

A Better Devils god roll guide in Destiny 2 is necessary for any player looking to get their hands on the weapon. While having the same archetype, some of the re-issued weapons came with a complete overhaul of perks and damage output. Batter Devils is an Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon that fires at 140 RPM, firing Strand damage with every bullet.

This article lists all the best perks to have on the Better Devils Hand Cannon for PvP and PvE.

Better Devils PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Better Devils PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended for Better Devils Hand Cannon in PvP:

Trending

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling on the weapon

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and reload speed based on the number of precision hits on an enemy

Kill Clip for increased damage to the weapon after reloading on kill

There are plenty of other utility and damage perks available on Better Devils Hand Cannon. Rangefinder, Moving Target, and Perpetual Motion are available in the third column as utility perks, alongside Explosive Payload, Adrenaline Junkie, and Swashbuckler in the fourth column as damage perks.

Better Devils PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Better Devils PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended for Better Devils Hand Cannon in PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling on the weapon

Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability

Demolitionist for increased Granade energy with kills

Hatchling for spawning a Threadling with precision or rapid kills

Much like PvP, there are multiple options for the Better Devils to perform in PvE as well. Perks like Reconstruction, Slice, and Pugilist are great utility perks in the third column, alongside Swashbuckler, Explosive Payload, and Frenzy in the fourth column for damage.

How to get the Better Devils Hand Cannon in Destiny 2?

Better Devils can be farmed from within the Crucible, or through focusing from Shaxx in exchange for 1 Crucible Engram per copy of the weapon. Simply complete Crucible matches and accumulate enough Crucible Engrams to use them for focusing.

Better Devils available for focusing from Destiny 2's Shaxx (Image via Bungie)

After accessing Lord Shaxx's inventory in-game, open the "Focused Decoding" tab to access the arsenal of active weapons and armor pieces. From there, look for the Better Devils weapon under the "Weapons" tab, and pick up a copy in exchange for 1 Crucible Engram.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides: