Where is Xur today in Destiny 2? Reputation, Exotic, and Legendary inventories (June 14 to 18)

With the new expansion, the question "Where is Xur today?" returns among the Destiny 2 players. The Agent of the Nine came with a brand-new inventory and a complete overhaul of his items. Starting with The Final Shape expansion, players will also find the vendor in different places than his previous postings. So far, the first week of his arrival is seeing activity in the Tower's Bazaar.

Another small detail that has been added to the game is Xur's pinpoint location which can be viewed after opening the map of any planet/destination. For example, players saw the "IX" icon near the Bazaar area on the Tower. Note that there is another Xur at the Treasure Hoard of Eternity, who is not the weekly vendor you seek.

Where is Xur today in Destiny 2? Check Xur location for June 14 to 18, 2024

Xur can be found at the Bazaar location of the Tower, marked on the map with an "IX" icon.

The Xur icon on the map of Tower (Image via Bungie)

You can spawn on either the Courtyard or the Annex waypoint and immediately start heading towards the Bazaar location where Ikora and Hawthorne reside. Take the alley located on the left side of the Ramen shop, which will be your right, and delve deeper to find Xur standing inside.

What is Xur selling today in Destiny 2? (June 14 to 18)

Before going into the details regarding Xur's inventory overhauls and the significant additions, let us go over this week's items getting sold. Xur now sells two Exotic catalysts every week, with the usual lineup of Exotic armor pieces, Exotic weapons, Legendary armor pieces, and Legendary weapons.

Here is the Exotic list:

Arbalest catalyst

Bad Juju catalyst

Lucky Raspberry Exotic Hunter chestpiece

Heart of Inmost Light Exotic Titan chestpiece

Nezarec's Sin Exotic Warlock helmet

Crimson Exotic Hand Cannon

Borealis Exotic Void Sniper Rifle

DARCI Exotic Arc Heavy Sniper Rifle

To access the weapons, look for the "Strange Gear Offers" tab on the first page of Xur's inventory, under the "More Strange Offers" section. It can be identified by the "Armor-Sword" icon.

New players are recommended to get the Arbalest catalyst this week in exchange for 71 Strange Coins. These materials can be earned by completing Dares of Eternity bounties.

Heart of Inmost Light in Destiny 2's Xur (Image via Bungie)

Just beside that tab is the "More Strange Offers" tab, where you can collect enhancement materials such as Ascendant Shards, Enhancement Cores, Glimmer, and a buff to gain increased Strange Coins.

Heart of Inmost Light for Titans, and the Nezarec's Sin for Warlocks are mandatory for beginners. Each costs 41 Strange Coins.

Strange Gear Offers in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For Legendaries, head back to the "Strange Gear Offers" tab, where Xur is selling the Seventh Seraph armor set and a few Legendary weapons. One weapon in particular is worth the pickup this week, which is the Threaded Needle with Rangefinder and Vorpal Weapon. For armor pieces, Warlocks can get the chest piece with 24 stats in Discipline.

Hunter gauntlet with Resilience in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For Hunters, get the Legendary gauntlet with 25 Resilience. Lastly, for Titans, the leg armor has 21 Resilience.