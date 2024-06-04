Destiny 2 leaks hint at Final Warning catalyst

Numerous Destiny 2 leaks have surfaced over the last few days. Thanks to the help of a few dataminers, the community now has access to major story cutscenes of both the expansion and the Episode, a few plot points, and more. However, this article doesn't focus on any of those, but instead a leak regarding a meta-defining Exotic in Lightfall.

The Final Warning Strand Sidearm has been one of the most-picked weapons for Strand builds across all three classes, whether in PvP or PvE. It can grant Unraveling Rounds at will and packs a strong punch against groups of minor enemies, elites, and bosses.

Readers will find a leak below specific to the Final Warning Exotic, found by renowned leakers in the community.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks made by a renowned dataminer from Bungie Leaks Discord, who goes by the name of Freezing Dart. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Trending

Final Warning catalyst hinted by Destiny 2 leaks '

As mentioned in the disclaimer above, this specific information has been mentioned in the Bungie Leaks Discord server by one of the dataminers. They go by the name of Freezing Dart. The following has been speculated as an associated link with the Final Warning catalyst:

"Hits against marked targets deal increased damage and have a chance to refund ammo to the magazine. I believe this to be the Final Warning catalyst."

The message from the Discord chat (Image via Bungie Leaks Discord)

Final Warning requires a charged attack, much like a Fusion Rifle, to mark its enemies and ensure the Unraveling debuff on them. However, in many cases, the user may lose out on a lot of ammunition while trying to charge shots from the weapon all the time. Due to this, having a chance to refund ammo makes sense, alongside increased damage as a bonus.

While this has been speculated based on the catalyst description quoted above, the Final Warning makes the most sense for two reasons:

Ticuu's Divination is one of two other Destiny 2 Exotics that can mark enemies, but it already has an Exotic

is one of two other Destiny 2 Exotics that can mark enemies, but it already has an Exotic Lorentz Driver is the other Exotic weapon that can mark enemies, but it also comes with an existing catalyst

Again, readers should take these speculations with a grain of salt until Bungie puts forth an official Destiny 2 announcement.