5 best Strand weapons in Destiny 2

Among all the elements in Destiny 2, Strand is the most recent. Alongside the launch of Lightfall, Bungie released the new Darkness subclass named Strand and a myriad of weapons that can channel this power of Darkness. Not only that, this new subclass came with a lot of unique aspects and fragments that allowed Guardians to make more specific and harmonious builds according to their playstyle. However, the new Strand weapons came in different shapes, such as sidearms, auto rifles, rocket launchers, and more, making it hard to choose the best one.

That being said, if you need help choosing the best Strand weapons, this is the guide for you. In this article, we will delve into some of the most potent Strand weapons in Destiny 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

The Immortal, Final Warning, and 3 other powerful Strand weapons in Destiny 2

1) Perpetualis

Perpetualis in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The first on the list is a legendary auto rifle named Perpetualis, an adaptive frame weapon with 600 RPM. Guardians who don't want to waste their exotic slot and want to run a legendary weapon that synergizes with their Strand build can run this auto rifle. In the PvE content of Destiny 2, this weapon can mow through enemies with perks like Hatchling, Target Lock, and many more.

The best perks to pair with this Strand auto rifle are:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil control and handling speed.

Accurized Rounds for increased range.

Envious Assassin for overflowing magazine on defeating targets.

Hatchling for spawning Threadlings.

2) Rufus’s Fury

Rufus’s Fury in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Next in line, we have another auto rifle but with a different archetype and perk pool. Rufus's Fury comes with a Rapid-Fire Frame, which means it has 720 RPM and deeper ammo reserves. To acquire this auto rifle, Guardians need to do the Root of Nightmares Raid. However, as this is a craftable weapon, you can also choose enhanced perks to provide more DPS inside various content in Destiny 2.

The best PvE perks that Guardians should go for with Rufus's Fury include:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil control and handling speed.

Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

Reconstruction for reloading overtime up to double capacity.

Target Lock for increased damage on holding down the trigger.

3) The Immortal

The Immortal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Unlike other Strand weapons mentioned in this list, The Immortal is known for its impact in PvP rather than PvE. This submachine gun comes with one of the best stats out of all aggressive submachine guns, alongside some great PvP perks like Rangefinder and Target lock, making it one of the best inside the Crucible playlist.

Although it's known for its potency inside PvP, Guardians can also pair PvE-focused perks like Threat Detector and Hatchling to use in Destiny 2's PvE mode.

The most potent perks of the Immortal for PvP include:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased range, stability, and handling speed.

Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

Rangefinder for increased effective Range and Zoom Magnification while aiming down sight.

Target Lock for increased damage while remaining on a target.

4) Final Warning

Final Warning in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After the legendary weapons, let's move on to an exotic weapon. Final Warning is an exotic sidearm with a unique exotic perk named All at Once, which marks targets within range and deals increased impact damage. Guardians can get this exotic sidearm by completing The Final Strand exotic quest.

Exotic perk: Holding down the trigger marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which fire in a burst with increased stability on trigger release. Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst will unravel them.

5) The Navigator

The Navigator (Image via Bungie)

The last one on the list is the latest Dungeon exotic named The Navigator. This exotic Strand trace rifle comes with a unique perk that revolves around granting Woven Mail to both the user and the targeted ally. You can also make enemies drastically weaker by dealing sustained damage to them.

Guardians can get this exotic Strand trace rifle from the final boss chest that spawns after defeating Šimmumah ur-Nokru, the final boss of the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon in Destiny 2.

Exotic perk: Firing this weapon at an ally grants Woven Mail to both the user and the target.