Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon loot table

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep is the first dungeon in the Lightfall expansion. In this area, players make their way into the depths of Titan in an attempt to prevent Oryx's resurrection. Like every other dungeon in the game, each encounter in the Ghost of the Deep offers very specific pieces of loot, including an Exotic weapon that drops at the end of the dungeon.

While dungeons might not be as difficult as raids, they have their own challenges. The mechanics in Ghosts of the Deep aren't particularly simple, but the rewards are worth the effort. Having said that, here are all the rewards you'll get by completing every encounter in the Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon.

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon encounter specific rewards

The encounter-wise loot table in Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bllueberries.gg)

There are three specific encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. The infographic above displays the rewards for each of the encounters.

Hive Ritual

This is the very first encounter in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. During this period, you must defeat multiple Hive enemies and collect Vestiges of Light. You will have to deposit the buff at a specific pedestal, revealed only when you have the Deepsight buff. The rewards from this encounter are as follows:

No Survivors (Solar SMG)

New Pacific Epitaph (Stasis Grenade Launcher)

Cold Comfort (Stasis Rocket Launcher)

Legendary Arms for all classes

Legendary Legs for all classes

Legendary Helmet for all classes

Ecthar, Shield of Savathun

Presenting a rather intriguing activity, this is the second encounter in the dungeon. Here, the boss will be chasing you both above ground and even underwater. While the Vestiges of Light mechanic is still present, you'll be introduced to a new mechanic that is quite similar to the damage phase in the Golgoroth encounter. The rewards from this encounter are as follows:

No Survivors (Solar SMG)

Greasy Luck (Solar Glaive)

Cold Comfort (Stasis Rocket Launcher)

Legendary Arms for all classes

Legendary Legs for all classes

Legendary Class Item

Simmumah Ur-Nokru Lucent Necromancer

This is the final encounter in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. An interesting aspect here is the Hive wizard's attempt to resurrect Oryx, the Taken King. This is one of the most difficult dungeon encounters in Destiny 2. Not only does this include every mechanic from previous encounters, it introduces a brand new one that's required to trigger the DPS phase. The rewards are as follows:

The Navigator (Exotic Strand Trace Rifle)

All weapons and armor pieces from the previous encounter.

Compared to other dungeons in Destiny 2, the Ghosts of the Deep has comparatively lesser loot. However, these are some of the best pieces of equipment in the game.

Poll : 0 votes