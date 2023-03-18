The Immortal god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP (2023) 

The Immortal is the new Kinetic Submachine Gun from Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris, which resembles the Multimach from Iron Banner. However, unlike the latter, Immortal is an Aggressive Framed weapon, making it a heavy hitter in both PvP and PvE. It is also a Strand weapon, making it useful alongside the subclass.

The following article will list the best perk combinations suitable for all activities in Destiny 2. Last season's IKELOS SMG, which gained immense popularity, was also an Aggressive Framed weapon, making the hype around the new Trials Submachine Gun justified.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations for The Immortal Submachine Gun for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP (2023)

1) Usage and how to get the weapon

Since The Immortal is the newest weapon in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris, players will need to unlock it within Collections first to be able to focus on it. However, the best way to bring the weapon within a player's Collection is by reaching Rank 10 on Saint-14's reputation. The game will reward a curated version of The Immortal, alongside perks such as Perpetual Motion and Focused Fury.

Destiny 2 The Immortal within Saint-s reward pool (Image via Bungie)

After obtaining a curated version of the weapon, players can head to the second page within Saint's inventory and head inside the "Focused Decoding" section. A normal version of the SMG will be available for focus, as each copy requires 1 Trials Engram, 20,000 Glimmers, and 25 Legendary Shards.

As mentioned earlier, The Immortal is an Aggressive Framed weapon, making it one of the best archetypes for both PvP and PvE. The weapon has base Impact damage of 22 and a Range of 50, allowing players to take on fights from a decent Range.

Additionally, using the Thread of Rebirth can spawn a random Threadling, which can be used to take on aggressive fights in Trials or Survival PvP matches. Lastly, being a Kinetic weapon, The Immortal allows players to use a powerful Exotic in a special or heavy slot.

2) PvE god roll

The Immortal PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The Immortal can come in handy during add clearing (additional enemies) within both low-tier and high-tier activities. The only perk that can synergize with the subclass, however, is Hatchling. While there aren't the most Destiny 2 PvE-friendly perks in the weapon, such as Voltshot or Destabilizing Rounds, the following combination can make The Immortal a decent weapon:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling on the weapon.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size on the weapon.

Threat Detector for increased reload speed, Stability, and .75x animation duration multiplier.

Demolitionist for Grenade energy with kills. This is useful, especially with suspend or grapple grenade load-outs.

However, Kill Clip, Target Lock, and Focused Fury as damage perks are great alternatives in the last column.

3) PvP god roll

The Immortal PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Aggressive Framed Submachine Guns can perform equally well across both game modes. The idea behind the PvP perks is to provide as much Stability as possible since the weapon's base Range is enough for the player to melt Guardians from medium range. The best perks on The Immortal for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability on the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability and Accuracy while pulling down the trigger.

Kill Clip for 25% increased damage for 5 seconds after reloading on kill.

Killing Wind, Tap the Trigger, and Target Lock are great alternatives for Kill Clip as well, alongside Perpetual Motion and Rangefinder in the third column.

Poll : 0 votes