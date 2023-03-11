Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares first encounter guide: Cataclysm (2023)

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares is finally live. Here, players must go through four encounters to collect pinnacle gear. With new mechanics and enemies tied to the Raid, everyone will need to put in extra effort during the contest modifiers. Balancing damage while cracking puzzles isn't the easiest task in the world.

This article will guide you through the first encounter's mechanics, involving tormentors, orbs on spiral, Psion bubbles, and a lot of adds (additional enemies). Before starting the encounter, you must assign one player to link orbs, two players to defeat Psions, and three players to defeat Tormentors.

Disclaimer: The terms "nodes" and "spiral" refer to the same thing where the orbs spawn. Their use in this article follows the community's general callouts.

Cataclysm encounter guide in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares (2023)

1) Core Mechanics

As mentioned earlier, the first encounter within Root of Nightmares involves carrying a small orb and a "Field of Light" buff from the starting point to the opposite side of the arena. However, while one player handles an orb, the rest of the arena gets filled with waves of adds, Psion bubbles, and Tormentors.

Upon starting the encounter, all six players will see a "sweeping terror" with a countdown, which will wipe out the entire fireteam if it reaches zero. This is your wipe mechanic in this encounter, so prioritize resetting the timer.

During this time, locate two Psions within a bubble (similar to Vox Obscura) and defeat them to spawn a Tormentor.

Once a Tormentor is killed, the "sweeping terror" countdown will reset, allowing the player assigned to an orb to carry it further into a different node. The locations of the nodes and spirals can be identified by the small line of light emitting from each orb.

Anyone trying to obtain the "Field of Light" can identify the orb with its glowing nature.

Once the message "The hatred halts" appears on your screen, advance further into the arena and repeat the same process as a fireteam. Repeat this four times in total to crack the encounter. You can then proceed to the next stage of the Raid.

2) How to carry the orb

The encounter starts once a player gets the "Field of Light" buff right in front of the banner. If you're assigned to each orb across the arena, shoot the lit orb to gain the buff and carry it to the next spiral.

After carrying the orb three times, wait for the rest of your team to defeat a Tormentor, and shoot the node to continue the encounter. Solar Warlock with Icarus Dash Aspect and an Eager Edge Sword is a great way to move from one node to another.

3) Clearing adds and tormentor

Machine Guns and Solar Fusion Grenades can easily clear out additional enemies and tormentors at the same time. During the contest modifiers, you will need to focus on Tormentors alone while the "sweeping terror" debuff is active.

For this reason, activating multiple Well of Radiance supers in sequence between the three assigned players is recommended. Champions will include Cabal Barriers, which can be handled with Arbalest or a single Strand suspend.

